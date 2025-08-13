The McLaren W1 and new McLaren 750S Le Mans to make Americas public debut at Exotics on Broadway event during Monterey Car Week

The McLaren W1 will make its public debut in the Americas at Exotics on Broadway on Saturday, August 16th. It will be joined by McLaren’s newest special edition, the McLaren 750S Le Mans and a special States of Endurance Artura Spider.

“Monterey Car Week is always a great opportunity for us to engage with clients, prospects and enthusiasts alike. To that end, we’re thrilled to take the McLaren W1 to ‘Exotics on Broadway,’ where fans will be able to see it on display for the first time publicly in the Americas. The W1 is a very special supercar, tied to McLaren’s World Championship mindset in Formula 1. The 750S Le Mans and the ‘States of Endurance’ Artura Spider both also tie into McLaren’s storied motorsports history. We’re looking forward to enthusiasts of the brand seeing all three of these special cars.”

Nicolas Brown, President, McLaren, The Americas.

McLaren W1: Americas Debut

The McLaren W1 made its global debut in October 2024 and will be seen publicly for the first time in the Americas during Monterey Car Week. The W1 is the ground-breaking successor to two of the greatest supercars of all time – the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1TM – and opens a new chapter in McLaren’s famous ‘1’ car lineage. Featuring a V8 hybrid powertrain with 1,275PS – the highest power output of any McLaren ever and greater than all core competitors – the W1 is the fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road-legal McLaren ever, achieving the astonishing combination of being quicker than a Speedtail to 300km/h (186mph) in a straight-line and 3 seconds a lap ahead of a McLaren Senna on McLaren’s reference track. Full information on the McLaren W1 can be found here.

750S Le Mans: Celebrating 30 Years Since Victory

Also on display for the first time in the Americas is the McLaren 750S Le Mans, a special edition 750S coupe celebrating the 30th anniversary of McLaren’s 24 Hours of Le Mans win in 1995. Paying homage to the iconic #59 F1 GTR, the 750S Le Mans is offered with a Le Mans Grey exterior paint – the option of McLaren Orange is also available – and features a roof scoop and 5-spoke LM wheels. More exciting is the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) High Downforce Kit (HDK), which adds visual drama to the 750S with a raised carbon fibre Active Rear Spoiler featuring integral endplates. The front bumper features an enlarged carbon fibre splitter, increasing downforce by 10 percent compared to the standard 750S, enhancing track performance and echoing the famous McLaren F1 LM edition’s aerodynamic additions. Completing the HDK package is a new body-colored carbon fibre under-wing panel featuring gloss black louvres. More information can be found here.

States of Endurance: A Coast-to-Coast Tribute

The weekend will also serve as a launch pad for States of Endurance, a celebration of the 30th anniversary of McLaren’s 1995 Le Mans victory that will see road cars – the McLaren Artura Spider and McLaren 750S – drive across the country from Monterey to Miami, roughly the distance covered in the 24hour race, with a variety of stops and engagements along the way. On display at Exotics on Broadway is one of the three road cars – an Artura Spider in a special wrap meant to emulate the daytime driving experience of a 24-hour race. Two 750S supercars will also join the journey, each in its own wrap, one inspired by the dawn, and the other by the night.

