Last weekend, from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 June, Stewart Park in Middlesbrough was packed with families and festival-goers for Party in the Park, a vibrant, family-friendly outdoor event. The fairground sprang to life with a giant funfair and an array of thrilling rides—from classic waltzers and dodgems to more adventurous attractions like the Stealth Bomber, Magic Mouse spinning coaster, and Top Spin skiddle.com+11ents24.com+11hellorayo.co.uk+11. Live entertainment played throughout, including tribute bands, street food stalls, a licensed bar, dog shows, motorbike FMX stunt displays, and costumed charactersfacebook.com+5ents24.com+5thefestivals.uk+5. The highlight came on Saturday evening with a spectacular illuminated hot air balloon “glow” displaylit balloons set the night sky ablaze, complementing daytime balloon tethering on Saturday and Sunday m.facebook.com+4ents24.com+4thefestivals.uk+4. Entry was just £2 on Friday and £5 on Saturday and Sunday (with children under 80 cm admitted free), plus £10 ride voucher included—an accessible, fun weekend that clearly offered “something for everyone” in Middlesbrough ents24.com+3thefestivals.uk+3ukfestivalguides.com

Below are some images from the event,