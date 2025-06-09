  • Mon. Jun 9th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Entertainment

Party in the Park – Images

ByDave Stopher

Jun 9, 2025

Last weekend, from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 June, Stewart Park in Middlesbrough was packed with families and festival-goers for Party in the Park, a vibrant, family-friendly outdoor event. The fairground sprang to life with a giant funfair and an array of thrilling rides—from classic waltzers and dodgems to more adventurous attractions like the Stealth Bomber, Magic Mouse spinning coaster, and Top Spin skiddle.com+11ents24.com+11hellorayo.co.uk+11. Live entertainment played throughout, including tribute bands, street food stalls, a licensed bar, dog shows, motorbike FMX stunt displays, and costumed charactersfacebook.com+5ents24.com+5thefestivals.uk+5. The highlight came on Saturday evening with a spectacular illuminated hot air balloon “glow” displaylit balloons set the night sky ablaze, complementing daytime balloon tethering on Saturday and Sunday m.facebook.com+4ents24.com+4thefestivals.uk+4. Entry was just £2 on Friday and £5 on Saturday and Sunday (with children under 80 cm admitted free), plus £10 ride voucher included—an accessible, fun weekend that clearly offered “something for everyone” in Middlesbrough ents24.com+3thefestivals.uk+3ukfestivalguides.com

Below are some images from the event,

 

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Entertainment
NEW ADDITIONS TO THIS IS SOUTH TYNESIDE FESTIVAL’S SUNDAY CONCERTS
Jun 9, 2025 Dave Stopher
Entertainment
THE BEST LIVE MUSIC COMES TO THE HOPPINGS …
Jun 9, 2025 Dave Stopher
Entertainment Events
From Coma to Centre Stage: Hip-Hop Artist, Veteran, and Entrepreneur METAPHYSICAL Shares His Story of Survival and Self-Belief
Jun 9, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Business Construction North East News Property
Arts and Culture