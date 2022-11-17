A science student’s dedication to creating a low carbon community in Sunderland has been celebrated with an award by the City Council.

Eleni Avgenaki, who completed her BSc Biomedical Science degree at the University of Sunderland in the summer, was Highly Commended in the Service to the Environment Category at the annual Sunderland Young Achiever’s Award, after getting involved with the Council’s Low Carbon Framework project during her studies.

Looking to improve the environment for the local community, the 21-year-old’s effort and energy saw her actively participating in gardening, planting activities, and meetings discussing ecological issues.

The Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards, which are now in their 30th year, celebrate the accomplishments of children and young people in our city, recognising their bravery, talent, and positive contributions to their communities.

Hosted by Together for Children – the awards are open to young people who live or study in Sunderland, Washington, Houghton and Hetton. Award categories include Personal Achievement, Service to the Community, Service to the Environment, Peer Award, Young Carer, Young Apprentice, Music and Performing Arts, and Sport.

Eleni says: “I am delighted to have achieved this award, I care about the environment, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it.

“I represented the University’s environmental group, where I took part in activities such as gardening, planting activities, and meetings where we were discussing ecological topics such as global warming and the effects of dietary products on the environment. Then, I represented Sunderland City Council’s Environmental, Green, and Sustainable group, to the more senior Shadow Board meeting, as part of its Low Carbon Framework.”

Originally from Greece, now living in Newcastle and working as an engineering consultant with STEM recruitment specialists Jackson Hogg, Eleni became a member of the Low Carbon Framework through her involvement in the University’s Environmental Society.

Children and young people from across the city were nominated for a Young Achiever’s Award by their school communities, youth groups, tutors, mentors, carers, family members or individuals who feel that credit and recognition should be given to a child or young person for their achievements and accomplishments.

Dr Noel Carter, Associate Professor in Molecular Biology at the University of Sunderland, who nominated Eleni, said: “The University of Sunderland prides itself on being a “Civic University” that wants to improve the lives of its local community. It is always wonderful to see students contribute and embrace this aspect of University life.

“Eleni was a model student on the BSc Biomedical science degree. She was an active member of the University. She represented her fellow students as a student representative on her course and had wider ambassadorial roles across the whole University.

“By getting involved with the Council’s Low Carbon Framework project she went one step further and embraced her local community here in Sunderland; giving her time and energy to this important project. I so proud of her for winning this award and I wish her the best of luck in her future career.”

The Sunderland Young Achievers’ Award Ceremony – which is sponsored by Envision AESC and Sun FM – took place at the Stadium of Light.

Over 130 nominations were made for individuals and groups from across the city and together with the people who have nominated them, and their loved ones, the nominees will enjoy a night of celebration dedicated to their hard work, commitment and success.

Jill Colbert, Chief Executive at Together for Children, said: “The number of nominations was extremely high this year and the standard of the nominations received was outstanding – a real testament to talent, passion and dedication young people in our city have.”