North East IT and telecommunications specialist supercharges its cyber team with two key hires

Newcastle-based Atom Technology Solutions has made two new appointments during a period of impressive growth for a company intent on recruiting the very best technology geeks the region has to offer.

Matt Dunn and Glen Shotton recently joined the team as Head of Cyber Security and Senior Cyber Security Consultant respectively, enhancing the business’s cyber capabilities and unlocking a crucial area of growth for the business.

As experts in the Check Point security platform, Matt and Glen specialise in leveraging the software’s advanced firewall, threat detection and prevention features to safeguard businesses across a broad range of industries and sectors. As registered Check Point Certified Security Masters they also support organisations to meet relevant regulatory compliance by aligning security posture with relevant industry standards.

Based on Newcastle’s Quayside, Atom has grown its headcount dramatically in three years of trading with a headcount of 25 and a growing reputation for standing out from the IT crowd in service delivery and value.

Speaking on his appointment, Matt said,

“Heading up the cyber team at Atom is a great opportunity and I’m excited to be working with people who are committed to delivering a superior service to clients. While Atom already have a robust cyber security offering, we’re keen to bolster that and ensure our focus is on offering customers unrivalled support in what is a hugely complex area.”

Glen commented,

“Matt and I have worked together for over 20 years and having the opportunity to come to Atom and establish a forward-thinking cyber department utilising the latest security solutions was one we’ve grabbed with both hands.”

Commenting on Atom’s latest appointments, Technical Director, Leon Hughes, said,

“We’re thrilled to be adding Matt and Glen’s expertise to the business at a time when many companies are finally becoming aware of the need to work on their resilience and risk posture. Matt and Glen’s expertise has enabled us to make Check Point a key vendor and a central part of our service to clients. Check Point’s solutions are market leading in many critical areas of cyber security and this will be of benefit to many of our clients, particularly at enterprise level.”

Find out more about Atom by visiting www.atomts.co.uk