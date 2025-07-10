Pastor Chris on Death: Discover His Teachings on Dying and Eternal Life

Pastor Chris’ teachings on death shine a light on the reality that in Christ, we are not only victorious over sin and sickness, but we are also victorious over death.

Pastor Chris offers clarity about death that brings comfort.

This message is more relevant than ever as people are often plagued by fear and uncertainty, but the focus of Christ Embassy ministry remains firmly rooted in life; eternal life in Christ, to be exact.

For decades, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has taught millions that death is not something to fear but a defeated enemy. Through his sermons, books, and global broadcasts, he presents a bold, liberating message about what it means to live and never die, offering insights that both comfort and empower.

The Biblical Definition of Death According to Pastor Chris

To understand Pastor Chris’ message, one must first grasp his foundational perspective on what death actually is. Drawing directly from Scripture, he often emphasizes that death is not the cessation of physical life but separation from God.

“The Bible teaches that spiritual death came through Adam,” he once explained. “But Jesus came to reconnect us to God, and through Him, death was defeated.”

In his widely read devotional Rhapsody of Realities, Pastor Chris expounds daily on the divine nature of the believer and how receiving Christ cancels the power of death in the life of the one who believes.

He frequently teaches that those who are in Christ have already made the transition from death to life. Quoting John 5:24:

“He who hears My word and believes… has everlasting life and shall not come into judgment but has passed from death into life.”

This understanding shifts the entire framework of how Christians approach dying. Rather than fear, there is peace. Rather than despair, there is victory.

Pastor Chris on Dying: “It’s a Transition, Not a Tragedy”

A core message about dying is that it is not an end but a transformation. He uses the metaphor of transitioning from one room to another—a believer stepping out of time and into eternity.

He frequently quotes 2 Corinthians 5:8:

“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

This idea reframes the common view of death from something tragic to something triumphant. In his teachings, a Christian does not die in the same way the world understands death. Rather, they are instantly united with Christ in glory.

Pastor Chris also reminds his global audience that Jesus didn’t come just to help us escape hell—He came to give us life in its highest form: eternal life, divine life, a life that does not end.

“You are not waiting to receive eternal life,” he says. “You have it now. It’s working in your spirit, in your mind, and in your body.”

This perspective transforms everyday living. Christians are called not just to prepare for heaven but to live with heaven’s reality now, empowered by the Spirit and fearless in the face of death.

Eternal Life: The Foundation of Pastor Chris’ Message

Perhaps the most central theme in Pastor Chris’ ministry is eternal life. Not simply the idea of living forever, but the very nature of God, the “Zoe” life, imparted to every believer at the new birth.

In his words:

“Eternal life is not a continuation of human existence. It is the divine life of God in a man.”

This revelation is not just doctrinal. It’s transformational. It changes how believers pray, think, and even treat their bodies. Through the Healing School and Healing Streams Live Healing Services, thousands have testified of miraculous restorations—testimonies that Pastor Chris attributes to the working of eternal life in the believer.

He teaches that once this divine nature becomes a consciousness, it produces health, boldness, joy, and authority over all the limitations that plague mortal man—including death.

Death Has Been Defeated: A Message of Immortality

In many of his sermons and conferences, Chris Oyakhilome boldly declares that death has lost its grip on the believer. He refers to scriptures like 2 Timothy 1:10:

“But it is now made manifest by the appearing of our Savior Jesus Christ, who hath abolished death, and hath brought life and immortality to light through the gospel.”

The phrase “abolished death” is not symbolic. Pastor Chris teaches that through Christ, death no longer has the final word. This is not just a future promise, it’s a present reality for anyone who believes.

As part of his Your LoveWorld Specials, he teaches on immortality, urging Christians to renew their minds and align their thoughts with this powerful truth.

“Don’t see yourself as a dying person,” he says. “See yourself as one who has received the incorruptible life of God.”

What Happens After Death?

For many people, fear of the unknown makes death terrifying. But Pastor Chris offers clarity about death that brings comfort. According to him, a believer doesn’t lose consciousness at death, nor do they enter a place of uncertainty. They are immediately in the presence of Christ.

“The real you is your spirit,” he explains. “And your spirit never dies. It simply steps into a greater dimension of glory.”

This teaching has brought peace to countless grieving families around the world. Instead of mourning without hope, Pastor Chris encourages believers to celebrate the eternal destiny of those who have “fallen asleep in Christ.”

He also often reminds his congregation that those who live for Christ cannot die in vain. Their lives are precious, and their legacies, like his own, continue to speak long after they’ve transitioned.

A Living Legacy: Pastor Chris’ Eternal Impact

Chris Oyakhilome is actively ministering, teaching, and spreading the Gospel around the world.

But more significantly, he is building a legacy that cannot be limited by time. His life’s work echoes through:

Rhapsody of Realities, distributed in over 8,000 languages

The Healing School and countless testimonies of healing

The Christ Embassy global network

The philanthropic work of COFI and the InnerCity Mission

His teachings on eternal life are not theoretical; they are bearing fruit in real time, transforming lives and empowering believers to live victoriously.