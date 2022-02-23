Producers of Scottish Pâté, Castle MacLellan, has surprised three local beneficiaries with donations totaling to £105,000. Earlier this month, Castle MacLellan surprised Kirkcudbright-based Carlingwark House, Castle Douglas Nursery and Kirkcudbright Sea Cadets, by presenting them with a share of the company’s profits. As the pâté producer is owned by the Kavli Trust, all profits go to charity and other good causes, in the UK and around the world. The local good causes were nominated by employees, with each of the chosen charities submitting an application to receive funding late last year, detailing their request and how the money would be spent. Castle MacLellan surprised local community care home, Carlingwark House, with £50,000 to go towards equipment to help support residents living with dementia or sight and hearing impairments. The money donated will support the charity to facilitate a range of services and the equipment needed, including; tactile kits for sensory stimulation, a portable motion activated projection unit, an interactive table, motion and sound activated interactive pets, and a basketball kit for wheelchair users. Early Learning and Childcare service, Castle Douglas Nursery, was awarded £20,000 towards work on improving their outdoor area. The money will go towards improving the environment for local children with the addition of new climbing equipment, weatherproof storage units, an outdoor classroom, as well as bikes, trikes and scooters to help improve motor skills. Kirkcudbright Sea Cadets work with young people to give them an experience that will help them develop into the person they want to be through various nautical activities and adventures. The registered charity has been awarded £35,000 towards a refurbishment on the unit building including; electrical replacements, replacing the roof, IT network and increasing insulation. Commenting on the donation, Samantha Faircloth-Wood and Kelly Henderson at Carlingwark House, said: “We are overjoyed to receive such a fantastic donation from Castle MacLellan, the incredible amount provided will make an immense difference to both the residents at Carlingwark House and their families. “The Covid 19 pandemic has meant residents have needed to be isolated from family and friends for prolonged periods of time, causing increased feelings of loneliness and isolation. The funding provided will help us to implement an extensive programme of activities for everyone to enjoy, from one to one and group activities such as arts and crafts, gardening, quiz and game nights and sing-alongs, as well as hosting regular social events and day trips out in the community. We will also be able to create additional outside seating enabling more families to spend quality time together, which is vital for our resident’s well-being.” Paul Dunlea, Operations Manager at Castle MacLellan, said: “We are delighted to be donating £105,000 of our profits to three fantastic local beneficiaries in the Kirkcudbright area. “After seeing first-hand the full extent of support that each provides to the local community here in Kirkcudbright, we were thrilled to be able to assist with their funding request and contribute towards the amazing work they are doing. “At Castle MacLellan, supporting the local community is extremely important to us, which is why as a business we donate all our profits to good causes that are close to the hearts of our employees. We look forward to seeing the money donated go directly towards helping and supporting those living in Kirkcudbright.” Castle MacLellan became a member of the Kavli Group in 1997, which shares all its profit with good causes both in the UK and around the world. Celebrating its 40th year in business this year, Castle MacLellan is renowned for its high-quality range of pâtés. The company donates all its profits to local causes, and it regularly invites employees to nominate a charity close to their heart. As the business continues to grow, it is always looking for people who are as passionate about supporting good causes. There are currently a variety of vacancies available including production operator roles in the modern manufacturing facility in Kirkcudbright. If you have factory experience and would like to find out more about joining the team, please visit: https://castlemaclellan.co.uk/.