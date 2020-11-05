A WELL-RESPECTED sports writer from the North-East has launched a new PR and media services company.

The Northern Echo’s former Chief Football Writer, Paul Fraser, has created Rephrase with the intention of promoting clients in the sporting and business worlds. Rephrase aims to deliver a range of media solutions to clients in regional, national and global markets, whether that is for an individual or as a larger organisation. Mr Fraser, who spent almost 20 years at The Northern Echo, said: “Clearly I have a specialism in sport, having spent more than two decades covering top level football, golf, boxing, among other things, and I will be looking to put those experiences and contacts to good use with my new business.

“But I also have experience of the PR and communications industry, and I am excited about broadening ideas into the business and education sector too.

“The aim is to provide a bespoke service for select clients while maintaining long-term relationships with them in a bid to achieve their respective goals.”

Given his previous roles at The Northern Echo and the Hartlepool Mail covering football at a variety of levels including the very top, Mr Fraser will still be offering freelance services as a writer.

But in the main Rephrase will work on behalf of clients in a specialist consultancy capacity.

Mr Fraser is from Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, and he started his career at the Hartlepool Mail where he spent time on the sports desk covering Middlesbrough Football Club.

The 42-year-old moved to Priestgate, Darlington, in 2001 and over the course of the 19 years at the Echo that followed he covered Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, as well as global-reaching boxing, golf and cricket events.

“Those experiences as a sports writer will live with me forever, including watching Steve McClaren’s Boro win the Carling Cup in 2004 and then reach the UEFA Cup final in 2006,” said Mr Fraser.

“I’ve seen promotion and relegation campaigns with Newcastle and Sunderland, as well as Middlesbrough, numerous visits to Wembley, and I have made contacts and colleagues who have become friends for life.

“Now is the time for a new chapter in my life, and I’m so excited that a long-term goal of mine is finally coming to fruition.”

Anyone interested in working with Paul Fraser’s Rephrase should contact info@rephrasemedia.com