Paying tribute to mothers at Westerleigh Group’s crematoria

A Westerleigh Group memorial post box

Westerleigh Group’s crematoria are inviting families to visit them around Mother’s Day to honour the lives of their loved ones in the peaceful setting of their grounds.

The bereaved near Howe Bridge, Vale Royal and West Lancashire crematoria can also post messages and Mother’s Day cards in the crematoria’s memorial post boxes.

Westerleigh Group is one of the UK’s largest owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 40 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Over 3,000 letters have been posted across Westerleigh Group crematoria in the last 12 months, proving that writing a letter to a loved one and posting it into a memorial box can provide the bereaved with comfort and restore their connection with them.

A variety of other activities have also been organised by the crematoria to mark Mother’s Day.

Some crematoria are hosting memorial services, others are opening their chapels for peaceful moments of reflection and remembrance.

There are crematoria who will be providing flowers which visitors can either take home with them or leave, as a tribute, in the landscaped crematorium grounds. Others are inviting visitors to light candles, write personal messages on memory tree tags or decorate plaques, wooden hearts or wooden pebbles.

Westerleigh Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Debbie Smith, said: “Mother’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their mum or mother-figure, or for mothers who have been bereaved of a child.

“We welcome everyone to our beautifully peaceful crematoria grounds over the Mother’s Day period and hope that they will gain comfort from their visit, and from being able to post messages and cards to their loved ones in our memorial post boxes.”

To find out exactly what is happening at your nearest Westerleigh Group crematorium, and when, visit its website:

www.howebridgecrematorium.co.uk

www.valeroyalcrematorium.co.uk

www.westlancashirecrematorium.co.uk