MUM’S THE WORD AT TOP NORTH EAST VENUES…

BREAKFASTS and bouquets, renditions of Does Your Mother Know and other Abba classics and free glasses of fizz are just some of the Mother’s Day surprises on offer across a group of North East venues.

STACK Seaburn is ensuring that the day that mothers are celebrated across the country will be one to remember, with a free glass of Prosecco* and a performance by ABBA Fabulous – a tribute to the Swedish supergroup.

Bookings for Sunday 10 March are now being taken, so that mums don’t miss out on a fun day with a difference, where the whole family can also enjoy the venue’s vast range of food and drink offerings.

STACK’s sister outlets on Tyneside are also marking the day in their own special way.

The Muddler restaurant at Grey Street will also be dishing out the free Prosecco* to mums and is the perfect stylish location for anyone wanting to treat their loved one to some authentic Asian food.

YOLO Townhouse at High Bridge, Newcastle will welcome mothers with a free glass of fizz* and will be running its Bottomless Brunch offer on the day – a great way to celebrate.

Other options include three small plates for £17.95, two for £12 pizzas and two for £12 cocktails- a budget friendly option.

YOLO Ponteland is running the same offers on Mother’s Day itself but has decided that the celebrations shouldn’t be limited to one specific day.

That’s why on Sunday 24 March the venue is running Breakfast and Bouquets, where from 10am until noon mothers will get a “Mumosa” cocktail on arrival, the opportunity to make a teacup flower arrangement and a breakfast ciabatta as well as tea and coffee.

Places cost £30 each and are limited and can be booked at www.yolo.co.uk

Anyone wracking their brains for what to buy their mum can also find the perfect solution from all of these venues, as they have their own gift card schemes which means they can return to their favourite place for another treat.

*The voucher for the free glass of Prosecco will be send via email so anyone wanting to take advantage of the offer must sign up for the newsletter of the specific venue.

All bookings can also made at the individual websites, where people can also buy the gift cards.