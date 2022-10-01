PD Ports has continued its impressive run of award wins by securing the ‘Innovation and Technology’ award at the North East Business Awards Grand Final, held in the Grand Marquee at Hardwick Hall.

After winning the category at the Teesside heats back in June, PD Ports progressed to the Grand Final alongside the respective winners from both the Northumberland & Tyneside and Durham, Sunderland & South Tyneside regional events.

Judges at the glittering event had been impressed by how PD Ports, which owns and operates Teesport, has adopted innovative new systems and advanced technology to drive results not only within the Company but for the benefit of the whole community on the River Tees.

CEO, Frans Calje, was delighted with his company’s recognition and discussed how digitalisation forms a key part of PD Ports’ future plans. He said: “Recent global challenges, including the COVID19 pandemic, have highlighted just how important it is that businesses embrace technology, especially within critical industries like the ports sector, to ensure that our supply chains remain resilient.

“Innovation and technology are playing a fundamental role in helping us to achieve our future vision and our team are committed to finding and providing the most effective and efficient solutions that enable PD Ports, and the wider river community, to thrive.

“This award is really a testament to the whole team and I am thrilled that their efforts to embed digitalisation into PD Ports and drive the future of our industry has been recognised.”

PD Ports has implemented a number of world-leading technologies over recent months, all contributing to the company’s success at the annual event, including a Port Community System that boosts efficiencies and provides users with a single, dynamic source of information on river activity.

The port operator has also launched an innovative new website that is aimed at directly promoting the unique strengths of the Teesport maritime complex to businesses, investors, stakeholders and employers.

The Teesport website houses a fully-functioning interactive map, a comprehensive business directory and a recently launched ‘Business Spotlight’ feature, shining the light on the businesses, charities and organisations that are all contributing to the region’s success.