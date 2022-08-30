Staff from three North East companies are pedalling for pounds in support of two local charities.

The group of six from Consett based Amethyst Homes, Dysart Developments and Absolute Civil Engineering, will cycle 180 miles over three days – from Tynemouth to Edinburgh – to raise money for Willow Burn Hospice and North East Homeless.

It is anticipated that Richard Bass (53), Paula Spoor (43), Mike Clark (62), Samantha Deugo (37) and Richard and Joanne Emmerson, (54) and (54) respectively, will be in the saddle for around eight hours a day, with experience ranging from those who cycle 60 miles a week to those who haven’t ridden for 10 years.

Starting at North East Homeless’ Hub at North Shields Fish Quay, the ride passes several Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) – including Holy Island and Bamburgh Castle.

Richard Bass, Development Director at Amethyst Homes, said: “We are all looking forward to the ride. I am sure it will have its highlights and challenges, if our training rides – which included a couple of falls – are anything to go by!

“I am really proud of the team and confident that we can help raise awareness and plenty of money for Willow Burn Hospice and North East Homeless, both of which are supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Willow Burn Hospice, based in Lanchester, County Durham, provides a wide range of professional and specialised treatments, services, and care to relieve the physical and emotional symptoms for those at the end of life. Patients, their relatives, and friends benefit from holistic, individualised care, ranging from day care, respite, inpatient services, and bereavement counselling.

Rachel Todd, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Willow Burn Hospice, said: “We are thrilled that Amethyst Homes, Dysart Developments and Absolute Civil Engineering are taking on this challenge to help raise funds for the hospice. The money will be used for our Children’s Bereavement Service which offers much needed one-to-one counselling to support children and young people up to the age of 18 who are experiencing grief, loss and bereavement.”

North East Homeless provides support to those who are vulnerable and / or homeless in the North East of England. It has a community supermarket, emergency food bank and a number of weekly street outreach sessions.

Training, support and employment can also be provided for people who are experiencing homelessness or who have lived through such hardships. Its Fish Quay Hub is an exciting Café and venue space where the public can enjoy great food whilst supporting the charity.

Brian Burridge, Founder of North East Homeless, added: “We are looking forward to waving the cyclists off on their ride from our hub next month. We hope that they get decent weather for the trip and are grateful they have chosen to support North East Homeless.”

To donate please visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/Amethyst-ACE-Dysart

*Photo caption: (L-R) are Paula Spoor, Joanne Emmerson, Richard Emmerson, Mike Clark, Richard Bass and Rachel Todd.