Style icons meet: Daisy Lowe leads the celebrity celebration of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric coming to the heart of the West End

Renault hosted a VIP night at MAISON4 on London’s Oxford Street to celebrate the launch of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric

Fashion model and sustainability expert Daisy Lowe led a guest list of 75 VIPs, including famed technology, fashion, music and sustainability influencers

Guests engaged in a panel hosted by Marie Claire that provided an insight into people’s thoughts on electric vehicles and making the switch to an EV

Event culminated a week of the public being able to discover the Renault 4 E-Tech electric at MAISON4 in the immersive digital space at Future Stores, Oxford Street

Thousands of visitors flocked through the doors of MAISON4 during its opening from 11th-19th October

Fashion model and sustainability expert Daisy Lowe shared the limelight with the Renault 4 E-Tech Electric during a star-studded VIP night at MAISON4 – Renault’s immersive, digital pop-up space at Future Stores, Oxford Steet.

The icon of British modelling was one of 75 VIP guests, including influencers from across the fashion, technology, music and sustainability worlds, to come together to celebrate the launch of the award-winning Renault 4 E-Tech electric and join an exclusive discussion on how people can make the shift to more sustainable lifestyles.

Led by Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire, the enlightening discussion included insight from Adam Wood, Managing Director of Renault UK, and motoring experts Nicki Shields and Katy Fairman.

Over 30 minutes guests were invited to interact with the panel as a variety of subjects were discussed, including the importance of emotionally-appealing design and how car brands like Renault are driving mass adoption of EVs without compromising on what consumers traditionally want in a car.

To the backdrop of a live DJ and cutting-edge digital displays, guests enjoyed the chance to try out the Renault 4 and explore the features of MAISON4 that have wowed thousands of visitors over the past week, including a dedicated games area, striking Renault merchandise and a Polaroid photo station with a choice of stunning backgrounds.

Adam Wood, Managing Director, Renault UK said: “It’s clear that more people are ready to go electric and our MAISON4 event was a fantastic, high-profile way to discuss a very relevant topic in a fun and engaging way. Cars which speak to head and heart like the Renault 4 are driving a step change in the perception of electric cars, and we are delighted that MAISON4 has given thousands of people an invaluable insight into how they can be desirable, stylish and efficient.”

The event culminated a week of the public streaming through the doors of MAISON4, which was open from October 11-19th on one the world’s most iconic streets. Thousands of people flocked to the Future Stores location to find out for themselves why the multi-award-winning Renault 4 E-Tech electric is one of the most desirable and fun electric cars on the market.

The event’s eye-opening experience came at the ideal time for many of those in the Capital, too, with 55% of Londoners recently saying they would consider switching to an EV in the next two years*.

It also followed Renault 5 – the Car of the Year – wowing London crowds and taking over the Future Stores space at MAISON5 earlier this year.

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric reinvents the iconic original while retaining its trademark practicality and versatility. As with every EV in Renault’s line-up, it qualifies for the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant, making TopGear.com’s ‘Electric Car of the Year’, Auto Express’ ‘Small SUV of the Year’ and News UK’s ‘Small SUV/Crossover of the Year’ even more accessible. With the £1,500 grant applied, prices for the Renault 4 E-Tech electric start from £25,495.

For more information on the Renault 4 E-Tech electric, visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicles/r4-e-tech-electric.html