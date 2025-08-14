Suzuki\’s Wagon R series achieves accumulated global sales of 10 million units

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Wagon R series has achieved accumulated global sales of 10 million units* by June, 2025. This milestone was achieved 31 years and 9 months after the product was launched in Japan in September 1993.

The Wagon R was developed as a semi-bonnet style mini wagon. It is a model that represents Suzuki and is loved by many customers in Japan as a comfortable and easy-to-use car that puts the rider first.

In addition to models exported from Japan, they were produced in India, Hungary, Indonesia, and other regions, and have continued to evolve to meet local needs. We have developed the technologies that have been honed in accordance with the standards for minicars around the world in the form of the Wagon R series.

To date, the Wagon R series has been sold in more than 75 countries and regions around the world, including Japan, India and Europe. We have continued to improve economic efficiency, environmental performance, and ease of use to provide new value. For example, CNG specifications that offer higher fuel efficiency and economic efficiency than gasoline-powered vehicles are introduced in India, and Wagon R Smile, which features sliding doors are introduced in Japan.

Suzuki will continue to promote manufacturing from the perspective of customers around the world and strive to provide valuable products that meet local needs.