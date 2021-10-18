Rob Atkin, group finance director at North East food packaging specialist PFF, has triumphed at the Northern Finance Director Awards 2021.

Rob won the award for Northern Finance Director of the Year 2021 – Innovation.

The Northern Finance Director Awards recognise and celebrate the talent, skills and excellence of finance directors and their teams across the North of England.

This year, the judges considered how the finalists responded over the last 12-months given the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

PFF Group is one of the UK’s largest independent food packaging manufacturers providing innovative packaging solutions to supermarkets, multi-national food manufacturers, food service and fresh produce companies across the UK.

Rob’s role at PFF involves the setting and delivery of the Group’s strategic goals alongside the rest of the board, and financially facilitating the delivery of the firm’s growth plans. When he joined the business in 2019, profit stood at £600,000. Under Rob’s financial management, PFF reported a profit of £1.3 million in 2020.

Last year, Rob was instrumental in PFF’s diversification into healthcare products, researching and conducting due diligence to give the board confidence that the move was sustainable for the longer term.

As a result, PFF successfully delivered a contract, awarded by the Department of Health and Social Care, to produce 360 million disposable aprons for use by frontline health and social care workers.

Rob said: “I’m thrilled to win this prestigious award which shines a light on the valuable role finance directors play in the day-to-day operation of businesses and organisations. Importantly, the awards also showcase an FD’s role in enabling businesses to invest in innovation and grow their market share.”

PFF Group’s packaging and health divisions are members of Made in Britain, an initiative which champions UK manufacturing.

