Berkshire, UK. 11th October 2021. PharmiWeb.jobs, Europe’s largest dedicated Life Science Job Board, has today launched a new US-focused version of their site. www.PharmiWeb.jobs/US/ The new site will help support both job seekers and recruiters in the Life Science sector right across North America.

Since 1999, PharmiWeb has been the leading Job Board in the European Life Science industry, and their dedicated team has decades of experience helping recruiters find the best candidates, and job-seekers find the best jobs.

Developed in partnership with Madgex, providers of the most sophisticated job board technology on the market, the new site brings Life Science jobs from across the US onto a dedicated new platform that offers the latest job-matching and searching functions.

For recruiters, the site offers a complete range of solutions from single job posts to unlimited corporate contracts, job scraping, CV search, employer branding packages, and targeted email blasts.

Vincent Lody, PharmiWeb’s Managing Director commented “We’re very excited to launch in the US. This will build on our recent successful launches in Australia and Germany, and help our clients reach a much larger job-seeker audience as well as significantly increase the job opportunities available to our job seekers globally.”

For further information regarding recruiting services, contact sales@pharmiweb.com or visit recruiter.pharmiweb.jobs.

For job-seekers; simply visit the site to register and upload your resume or search for the latest vacancies. www.pharmiweb.jobs or www.pharmiweb.jobs/us/