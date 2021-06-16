Cheshire Phoenix last night announced the addition of GB guard Jules Dang-Akodo from London Lions.

Jules represented the London Lions during the 2020-21 season and was a member of Great Britain’s 2017 Eurobasket squad – having also represented GB at Under 18 and Under 20 level.

The 6’3″ guard has experience in the German BBL and Pro B leagues, as well as Spain’s LEB Gold and the Slovenian SKL.

Dang-Akodo is the latest addition to the Phoenix roster following the recent signing of GB point guard Teddy Okereafor.

“I’m really happy to have Jules here next season,” said Head Coach Ben Thomas. “I think he has really improved his game over the last couple of years and when he has had the chance to prove himself, he has done just that.

“His defence will definitely make us better next season, he is very good on the ball and willingly picks up full court, but I think his offensive game will really help us too. He has a lot of positive attributes and most recently his shooting for the Lions has been really good.

“I look forward to working with him, he’s another high-level British player who needs a bigger role and that’s what he will get here.”

Jules Dang-Akodo added, “I am grateful for the opportunity to play for this club. I am really excited for next season and looking forward to meeting our fans.”