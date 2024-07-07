Pick Up A Penny Acquires OxyHealth – Europe’s Flagship Vitaeris 320 – Thanks to Weir Insurance

A generous sponsorship from Karen Weir of Weir Insurance empowers Changing Minds with Pick Up A Penny to acquire Vitaeris 320 Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber.

Changing Minds with Pick Up A Penny (CMWPUP) is delighted to announce a substantial contribution in the form of sponsorship for their event on November 9th at the Grand Hotel, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne from local company, Weir Insurance.

This conference is highly recommended for teachers, mental health practitioners, GPs, doctors, students, and anyone keen on the newest trends in psychological treatments. With a meticulously curated hot and cold buffet, options catering to allergen sensitivities, and engaging sessions, it is set to be an enlightening experience for all attendees.

This generous sponsorship facilitates the acquisition of the state-of-the-art Vitaeris 320 Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber System from OxyHealth Europe.

The advanced device, known for its positive impact on neurological health and general wellbeing, is now part of CMWPUP’s progressive therapeutic services.

The Vitaeris 320 Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber is a cutting-edge piece of equipment that increases the oxygen supply to body tissues, diminishes inflammation, and expedites healing. World leading physicians and famed personalities, including Kylie Jenner, Neymar Jr and LeBron James among many others, reportedly own this very same iconic device s and leverage their therapeutic benefits to maintain optimum physical and mental health.

Sara Young, Director of CMWPUP said: “We deeply appreciate Karen Weir’s magnanimous sponsorship. This significant contribution enables us to augment the personalised care we render to our clients. Being among the few clinical possessors of the Vitaeris 320 Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber in the UK allows us to lead in ground-breaking therapeutic practices. We take immense pride in offering such advanced treatment modalities.”

Karen Weir, Weir Insurance said: “We are pleased to extend our support to CMWPUP in their endeavour to deliver first-rate care. This donation mirrors our dedication to the continuous care and well-being of our staff and community. We are confident that the Vitaeris 320 will not only enhance the experience of CMWPUP’s clients but also serve as an essential resource for our team’s health and wellness.”

Michael Hellenbrand, OxyHealth Europe said: “We are both excited and honoured to have been chosen as CMWPUP’s Hyperbaric Partner. We are happy to share the vast knowledge and know-how gain from having implemented hyperbaric therapy into over 3,000 clinics worldwide. As a gesture of our commitment to the great cause of CMWPUP we are happy to donate a high efficiency oxygen concentrator to be used in conjunction with the Vitaeris 320 hyperbaric system.”

Sara Young concluded: “We are also excited to announce that we are actively seeking sponsors for the upcoming conference. The support from sponsors will significantly contribute to the success of this event and will provide an excellent opportunity for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to mental health and wellness. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out for more information.”

For more details or to register for the conference on November 9th at the Grand Hotel, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, please visit https://changingmindswithpickupapenny.co.uk/events/ .