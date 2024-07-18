Picture From MADNESS HEADLINE TK MAXX PRESENTS SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Pop’s nutty boys went One Step Beyond as they returned to headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre for the third time.

British pop giants Madness were on the Yorkshire coast as part of their UK tour in celebration of their 13th studio album Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie debuting at number 1 in the UK charts.

The iconic venue was transformed into Scarborough Open Air Theatre of The Absurd as Suggs and co performed hit after hit. Kicking off with One Step Beyond and Embarrassment, fans were treated to a real House of Fun with favourites on the night including My Girl, Wings of a Dove, Shut Up, Mr Apples, Baggy Trousers, Our House, and It Must Be Love before ending the night in that ever so Madness way with Night Boat to Cairo.

Addressing the packed crowd, Suggs said: “This is SKA-borough. It’s so lovely to see you all. Isn’t it great?”

Supporting Madness was pop rockers The Hoosiers.

The summer season continues at Scarborough OAT on 26th July with indie giants James as headlining shows run through to the end of August with Korn, Becky Hill and Busted, along with a night of open air comedy from Bill Bailey.