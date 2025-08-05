PICTURES – FAITHLESS AND ORBITAL DELIVER STUNNING NIGHT AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Electronic music legends Faithless and Orbital transformed Scarborough Open Air Theatre into the Yorkshire coast’s biggest dancefloor on another sensational night at the UK’s largest outdoor arena.

There have been many memorable nights at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 and this was right up there as one of the best.

Opening the night were Orbital – aka brothers Paul and Phil Hartnoll – whose iconic brand of incendiary beats lit the touch paper in style with such classics as Satan, Dirty Rat, Belfast and Chime.

“What a night and what a crowd, you’ve been brilliant,” Paul told the audience as Orbital left the stage to deafening applause.

Almost 30 years on from the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Reverence, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century.

And they delivered a stunning show. Opening with Forever Free, Yeke Yeke and Salva Mea, they continued with such anthems as Insomnia, Crazy English Summer, God Is A DJ, Fugitive and We Come 1.

Founder member Sister Bliss told the crowd: “Thank you Scarborough. It’s been awesome to hang out with you and spend time on your amazing beach. It’s probably the best day we’ve had on tour this year!”