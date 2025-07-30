University of Sunderland in the spotlight as UK feature Trash TV films on campus

The University of Sunderland has been chosen as the primary filming location for UK feature Trash TV, starring internationally renowned actor Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Almost Famous) as the lead role.

Trash TV is a bold, dark satire and the debut movie of LA and London-based writer-director Danny Lee.

It follows cynical talk show host, Sandy Boulton, whose life unravels over a single day on air. While celebrating his 4,000th episode, a tangle of corrosive personal history and bad professional choices collide, dragging Sandy and his show to depths he never contemplated.

Joining the cast are Robert Cavanah (Lockerbie: A Search For The Truth), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom), Rosie Fellner (The Trip To Italy) and Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake).

The project has been shot entirely in the north-east, including at the David Puttnam Media Centre, St Peter’s Campus, where the crew made use of the University’s industry-standard facilities, such as the TV studio, for some of Sandy’s key scenes.

The film is the first in a partnership between the University and independent production company Turnover XXV, founded by acclaimed north-east actor and filmmaker, Craig Conway, and international business executive Amita Krishna.

Through this collaboration, Turnover XXV is offering real-world opportunities for students and recent graduates, integrating them into live productions and equipping them with the skills and credits they need to launch careers in film.

Conway, who, in October last year, used the University’s Priestman Building on City Campus to film scenes for his directorial debut Little Red, said: “The University of Sunderland has been instrumental in allowing us to fuse education and industry in a meaningful way.

“Our goal is to make sure this relationship not only continues but grows stronger with each new project.

“We are committed to fueling a cultural and economic renaissance in the region through film. With a slate of new productions in development, Turnover XXV is proving that the north-east can be a sustainable, thriving hub for independent filmmaking.

“This isn’t just about one film, it’s about building a foundation for a creative industry ecosystem right here in the north-east – an industry that nurtures, trains, and retains talent locally, while drawing in global stars and international attention.”

Several Film Production, Media Production and Performing Arts students got the chance to work alongside the Trash TV crew in key roles across production, sound, lighting and art departments.

Second Assistant Director on Trash TV, Daniel Hansom, recently graduated from the University with a Media Production (Film and Television) MA.

Daniel, from Newcastle, said: “This partnership between the University and industry professionals is such a valuable stepping stone for students. It shows how education can directly lead to hands-on opportunities in the industry, opening doors that might otherwise be hard to access.

“Being part of a professional production on campus is an inspiring experience and I believe it sets a strong example for what is possible for current and future students looking to break into film and TV.”

Lee Hall, Head of School of Media and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, said: “This project has been a supreme example of how industry and educators can combine to provide life-changing student opportunities and develop a rich talent pipeline.

“Craig and the Turnover XXV team recognise the need to support a learning environment where people developing their skills are supported to grow while making a huge contribution to a professional production.

“The buzz around the Media Centre and campus has been a great fringe benefit and I can’t wait for the next collaboration.”

Backing Turnover XXV’s creative mission is north-east entrepreneur Ammar Mirza CBE, who has been pivotal in connecting the production company’s ambitions with the wider business and enterprise ecosystem of the region.

A release date for Trash TV will be announced in 2026.

