PICTURES – LEON BRIDGES DELIVERS INCREDIBLE SHOW AT THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX

GRAMMY Award-winner Leon Bridges delivered a stunning show on another unforgettable night at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

 

The globally acclaimed Texas songwriter brought the final night of his Leon World Tour to the historic Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard – and his adoring fans absolutely loved it!

Opening with When a Man Cries – the opening track of his 2024 album Leon – Bridges played a brilliant 22-song set which included Panther City, Better Man, Coming Home, Ain’t Got Nothing, Hold On, River and Smooth Sailin’ before an encore of Lisa Sawyer and Beyond.

“Thank you for coming here, it’s been a great night,” Bridges told the massive crowd, his extraordinary soulful baritone voice captivating everyone in the venue.

Leeds’ very own groove kings Gotts Street Park brilliantly opened the night.

