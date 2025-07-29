UK Weather Forecast for Tuesday 29 July 2025

As Tuesday, 29 July 2025 unfolds, the UK sees a mix of light rain, cloud cover, and mild warmth, especially in western regions. Eastern and southeastern areas enjoy drier skies and occasional sunshine. Here’s your detailed regional forecast, practical insights, and contextual climate background to make the most of your day.

☁️ National Overview — 29 July 2025

A typical late-summer day begins with cloudy conditions across many regions transitioning into brighter spells in the east. Meanwhile, light showers linger in the northwest, western England, and parts of Wales and Scotland. Daytime temperatures hover around 18–19 °C with a chillier start near 13 °C, especially in Carlisle.

Weather25.com forecasts light rain on 29 July with highs around 19 °C and lows near 15 °C across England, with a 60% rain risk Met OfficeClimate Data. The day will see approximately 11.8 hours of daylight in England, with sunrise at 05:20 and sunset at 20:53 Weather25.

Given past weeks of above‑average heatwaves, this day’s cooler, cloudier conditions reflect a shift in weather pattern around mid‑July, linked to a southward-moving jet stream and increased rainfall in the northwest The Times+1YouTube+1.

🌦️ Carlisle & North West England

Carlisle’s hourly forecast provides a clear picture: a cool start around 13 °C, cloudy through early morning, then gradually brightening by 9 AM, peaking at 19 °C to 20 °C mid-afternoon .

Timeline:

Morning (5–9 AM): Cloudy, slow temperature rise from 13 °C to 14 °C

Late Morning to Noon: Breaks in cloud— partly sunny ; 15–16 °C

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, staying dry— 18–19 °C

Evening: Skies clear; mostly sunny by 8–10 PM, cooling to 16 °C

No significant rain reported for Carlisle—an hour-by-hour mix of cloud and brightness.

🗺️ Regional Forecast Breakdown

🔹 Western Scotland & Wales

West-facing regions expect lingering showers or damp cover through the morning, transitioning to showery bursts by midday. Heavier showers may occur in upland or coastal zones, with temperatures reaching 17–18 °C.

🔹 Northern England & Midlands

Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds: early cloud gradually clearing to partly sunny spells, though spotty rain can’t be ruled out in western parts. Highs around 19 °C, lows near 14–15 °C.

Newcastle, Durham, North East: overall drier. Sun breaks more frequent after mid-morning, with highs around 20–21 °C and minimal rain risk YouTube+4The Weather Channel+4weathertab.com+4The Times+2Dailymotion+2The Scottish Sun+2.

🔹 South East & London

Enjoy one of the best forecasts for the UK today. Mostly dry and mild, with early sun giving way to light cloud by afternoon. Highs nears 21–22 °C, making for comfortable conditions Dailymotion.

🔹 South West (Bristol, Exeter)

A partly sunny morning gives way to increasing cloud and isolated showers, especially near coastal areas. High temperatures reach 18–19 °C, with afternoon breeze from the sea.

🔹 Scotland (Highlands, Central Belt, East)

Western and Highland Scotland see persistent rain through 10 AM, transitioning to lighter showers midday. Eastern Scotland (Aberdeen, Dundee) fares better, with cloud and occasional brightness; high temperatures reach 17–18 °C.

📊 National Summary Table — Tuesday 29 July 2025

Region Morning Afternoon Evening High / Low (°C) Rain Risk Carlisle Cloudy (~13 °C) Partly sunny (18–19) Clearing to sun 19 / 13–14 Low Manchester Overcast Some sun, dry Mostly dry 19 / 14 Medium Newcastle Cloudy Sunny intervals Calm & clear 21 / 15 Low London & South East Bright spells Cloudy but dry Mild evening 22 / 15–16 Low Bristol / Exeter Partly sunny Light coastal showers Cooling clouds 19 / 14 Medium Glasgow/West Scotland Showers Scattered rain Damp and cloudy 18 / 13 Medium Aberdeen / Dundee (East) Cloudy with breaks Mostly dry Calm & cool 18 / 15 Low

🌤️ Climate Context & July Weather Trends

July 2025 in England has averaged slightly above normal, around 1.5 °C warmer than typical, though 29 July stands cooler than earlier heatwave peaks Ease Weather+1Climate Data+1. Historically, July highs average near 22 °C and lows around 14 °C with about 5 rainy days and roughly 70 mm of total rainfall Weather2Travel.comWeather25.

A change observed mid-July aligns with the old St Swithin’s Day folklore, signaling about 40 days of wetter, more unsettled weather following 15 July—a shift supported by jet stream realignment The Times. This resulted in more frequent showers and cloud cover especially across northwest and western UK.

Furthermore, weather experts note that while heatwaves occurred earlier, Scotland isn’t likely to see further heatwave conditions this week, with highs staying below the 25 °C threshold necessary for classification DailymotionThe Scottish Sun.

🧭 Practical Tips for the Day

If you’re in Carlisle or the North West , expect a drier, brighter afternoon —great for errands or walks post-10 AM.

In Western Scotland or Wales , carry light rain protection ; showers may be brief but persistent.

South East England and London offer the best outdoor conditions— pack light layers, no rain gear needed .

Road travel in the west and north may see wet, slippery periods— drive with caution .

Coastal areas may feel cooler due to marine breeze—bring an extra layer for evening outings.

✅ Final Summary

Tuesday 29 July 2025 is far from the heatwave highs of mid-July. It’s a changeable summer day, with cooler, cloudier weather in the north and west, contrasted by drier, milder skies in the east and southeast. Expect:

Carlisle & NW England : Mostly dry with some sun, highs near 19 °C

South East & London : Dry, mild, and bright—highs up to 22 °C

Scotland, Wales, western England: Cloudy with showers, highs around 18 °C

🌍 Broader Outlook

Looking ahead, the Met Office three-month outlook issued 28 July suggests near-average temperatures and precipitation into August–October, with typical seasonal variability. It doesn’t forecast daily weather but supports expectations of a moderate summer trend toward warm but not extreme weather Met Office.

July’s earlier heatwaves—some setting records across England—are giving way to a more stable pattern. While southern regions may see warmer spells in August, experts currently anticipate no prolonged heatwave conditions for Scotland or northern areas economictimes.indiatimes.comThe Scottish Sun.