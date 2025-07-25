UK Weather Forecast for Friday 25 July 2025: What to Expect Across the Country

As summer 2025 rolls on, Friday 25 July 2025 brings a mix of classic British conditions—cloud cover, light showers, and mild temperatures across much of the United Kingdom. Whether you’re planning a trip to the coast, organising a countryside walk, or simply wondering if it’s safe to leave the washing out, knowing what’s ahead is essential.

This in-depth, weather forecast for 25 July 2025 provides a region-by-region breakdown of expected weather conditions, temperature trends, and practical advice for the day. With mid-summer in full swing, this Friday looks like a typical July day—unpredictable, varied, but manageable with a bit of planning.

🌦️ National Weather Overview: 25 July 2025

Across the UK, Friday’s forecast is dominated by mild conditions, with cloud cover and the risk of isolated showers, particularly in the afternoon. Most regions will wake up to partly sunny skies, but cloud will thicken by midday, bringing occasional light rain across western and northern parts of the country.

Highs : 18–22°C

Lows : 11–14°C

Wind : Light to moderate breeze from the west

UV index : Moderate

Sunrise: 5:13 AM | Sunset: 9:16 PM

🌤️ Carlisle and Northern England Forecast

Carlisle, in Cumbria, is experiencing a cool start to the morning, with clear skies and temperatures around 11°C at 5 AM, rising to 16°C by 9 AM. By midday, expect dense cloud coverage and a high of 19°C, peaking between 1–2 PM.

However, by mid-afternoon, light rain showers are expected, particularly between 3 PM and 5 PM. Although rainfall is not expected to be heavy, it could be persistent enough to affect outdoor plans.

Evening skies will remain cloudy but largely dry, with temperatures dipping back to around 16°C by 10 PM.

📝 Tips for Carlisle:

Carry a light raincoat or umbrella after 2 PM.

Expect overcast conditions throughout much of the day.

Mild winds and moderate humidity could make it feel cooler than forecasted highs.

🌧️ Scotland Weather Forecast

Scotland continues its moody July spell, with western coastal areas like Oban and Fort William seeing patchy morning sunshine, quickly replaced by overcast skies and showers by midday.

Key conditions:

Highs around 17–19°C in central and southern Scotland.

Showers expected between 12–4 PM , especially across the Central Belt , Ayrshire , and the Borders .

Northern Scotland (Inverness and Aberdeen) may see slightly brighter skies but remains cloudy and breezy.

Glasgow and Edinburgh both face a 60–70% chance of light rain in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 18°C.

🌥️ North East England Forecast

From Newcastle to Sunderland and the surrounding Tyne and Wear region, the day starts pleasantly, with early morning sunshine, followed by cloudy conditions by noon. Rain is possible but unlikely to be widespread—a 30% chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Local forecast:

Morning : Bright and breezy, 14–17°C.

Afternoon : Cloudy, highs of 19°C.

Evening: Calm, overcast, temperature around 16°C.

A great day to enjoy the outdoors early, with caution for light rain late in the day.

🌦️ The Midlands Forecast

Across Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, and Nottingham, Friday will bring mild temperatures, starting around 12°C and climbing to 20°C by early afternoon.

While the morning begins with partly sunny spells, thickening clouds move in by noon. Light showers are possible but sporadic, mostly hitting western edges of the region, such as Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Winds & Visibility:

Gentle westerly winds, up to 14 mph.

Visibility mostly good except during any short-lived rain.

Expect a grey but mostly dry day for the central belt of England.

🌦️ Wales Weather Forecast

Wales remains one of the more changeable regions for 25 July 2025. While early risers in Cardiff and Swansea will see clear skies around dawn, the rest of the day becomes increasingly overcast.

Afternoon rain expected:

Heavy clouds by midday.

Scattered showers , especially along the western coastline and Snowdonia National Park .

Daytime highs hover around 18°C, with cooler conditions inland.

🌤️ South West England Forecast

The South West, including Devon, Cornwall, and Somerset, sees one of the better regional forecasts. Though clouds will dominate, no significant rainfall is expected, and temperatures reach up to 21°C in places like Plymouth and Exeter.

Coastal areas will feel breezier, with stronger gusts near the English Channel.

🌥️ South East and London Forecast

London and the wider South East enjoy one of the more stable days across the UK.

Morning : Sunny spells, 14–17°C.

Afternoon : Mild, cloudy, high of 22°C in central London.

Evening: Overcast but dry, cooling to 18°C.

There’s little to no rain risk for the capital, making it a good day for commuting, events, and evening plans.

🌅 Evening Outlook & Weekend Preview

By 6 PM on Friday, most regions will have seen the worst of any light rain, and the skies will settle into an evening of overcast calmness. Though not the most photogenic summer evening, it’s likely to be dry enough for barbecues, walks, or late shopping.

🌤️ Weekend Weather Preview (Saturday 26 July):

Saturday will start cooler and brighter across the country.

Showers may return by Sunday, especially in the north and west .

Temperatures across the weekend remain mild and consistent (17–22°C).

🗺️ Regional Weather Summary Table – Friday 25 July 2025

Region Morning Afternoon Evening High/Low (°C) Rain Risk Carlisle Partly sunny Showers Cloudy 19 / 11 High London Sunny spells Overcast Calm, dry 22 / 14 Low Glasgow Cloudy Showers Cloudy 18 / 12 High Cardiff Bright Rain likely Mostly cloudy 18 / 13 High Newcastle Bright Cloudy Mostly cloudy 19 / 13 Medium Birmingham Sunny intervals Overcast Dry 20 / 13 Medium Edinburgh Cloudy Rain likely Damp, breezy 17 / 11 High Cornwall Cloudy Breezy Mild 20 / 14 Low

🌡️ Climate Context: Is This Typical July Weather?

Yes—25 July 2025 mirrors a typical late July day in the UK, albeit slightly cooler than average for southern England.

Historic average highs for late July hover around 21–23°C for London and 18–20°C for northern England and Scotland.

Rainfall is not uncommon in late July, with summer showers a frequent feature, particularly in upland and coastal areas.

What’s notable this year is the moderation of heatwaves compared to July 2022 and 2023, where temperatures hit extremes of 40°C in some parts of the country. So far, summer 2025 has delivered more stable, moderate conditions—a relief for many.

🧳 Final Recommendations for 25 July 2025

Whether you’re a commuter, tourist, or day tripper, planning ahead for the changing skies is key on 25 July.

Essentials to pack or prepare:

Umbrella or light waterproof if you’re out past midday.

Light jacket for breezy coastal or northern areas.

Reusable water bottle , as mild humidity will make the day feel warmer.

Flexible outdoor plans, especially if you’re visiting parks or countryside spots.

📌 Conclusion

Friday 25 July 2025 will not bring dramatic weather but does require a bit of British pragmatism—prepare for light showers, enjoy any sunshine while it lasts, and make the most of the mild temperatures.

From Carlisle’s showers to London’s settled skies, the weather offers something of a meteorological buffet. Stay flexible, stay updated, and you’ll be well equipped for whatever the skies decide.