PICTURES – ROGER DALTREY LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX

Legendary rock star Roger Daltrey brought his Live and Kicking solo tour to West Yorkshire for a truly memorable night at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Daltry – backed by an incredible nine-piece band – played a set packed with classic songs by The Who as well as solo hits, together with plenty of banter with fans as he opened up about his life as a global rock icon.

“What a beautiful place, we are going to have some fun tonight,” The Who frontman told the crowd as he took to the stage before delivering hits, rarities and songs dear to his heart.

Opening the show with Let My Love Open The Door, Daltrey carried on with The Who classics Who Are You, The Kids Are Alright, Substitute, Won’t Get Fooled Again, Baba O’Reily before Young Man Blues.

Throughout Daltrey entertained the crowd with anecdotes and stories behind songs.

Special guests Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene wonderfully opened the night. The duo treated the crowd to many of the indie band’s classic hits including The Circle, The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught The Train.

Find attached a selection of pictures which are free for editorial use, but please credit The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor.