  • Tue. Aug 5th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Entertainment Events

Global Pop Icon Anastacia Lights Up Halifax with Her Only UK Headline Show of the Summer

Byadmin

Aug 5, 2025 #Anastacia European tour 2025, #Anastacia headline show UK, #Anastacia I'm Outta Love live, #Anastacia live at The Piece Hall, #Anastacia live performance Yorkshire, #Anastacia UK tour 2025, #global pop superstar Anastacia, #Halifax summer concert series, #Not That Kind 25th anniversary tour, #The Piece Hall Halifax concert

Global pop superstar Anastacia lit up TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Thursday night, delivering her only UK headline show of the summer as part of a European tour celebrating 25 years since the release of her debut album, Not That Kind.

Thousands of fans filled the historic open-air courtyard in Halifax for an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals, crowd singalongs and career-spanning hits from the international pop star’s two-decade-long journey.

 

Clearly wowed by the iconic Yorkshire venue, Anastacia said: “First of all, the venue, gobsmacked — I love it. I need to come back, like tomorrow!”

 

She added: “I really do love performing. I love singing and the songs I’ve written. I still love my first single, I’m Outta Love. That song is what brought the fans in — the amount it got played on the radio — why wouldn’t you want to give the fans what they want? It’s amazing to still hear them sing it back to me.”

 

Anastacia’s high-energy performance had the Halifax crowd singing along to much-loved tracks including One Day In Your Life, Now or Never, Paid My Dues, Sick and Tired and Staring at the Sun.

Closing the night on a high with a powerful rendition of Left Outside Alone, before returning to the stage for an encore featuring the breakthrough hit Not That Kind and the anthem that started it all, I’m Outta Love.

The night was brilliantly opened by rising star Casey McQuillen.

The summer series continues at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from Squeeze (August 1) and The Saw Doctors (August 2).

 

For details and tickets, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

By admin

Related Post

Entertainment Events
PICTURES – ROGER DALTREY LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX
Aug 5, 2025 admin
Entertainment Events
PICS: Squeeze Celebrate 50 Years of Hits with Electrifying Anniversary Show at The Piece Hall
Aug 5, 2025 admin
Entertainment Events
PICTURES – LEON BRIDGES DELIVERS INCREDIBLE SHOW AT THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX
Aug 5, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring
Entertainment Events
Entertainment Events
Entertainment Events