Global Pop Icon Anastacia Lights Up Halifax with Her Only UK Headline Show of the Summer

Global pop superstar Anastacia lit up TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Thursday night, delivering her only UK headline show of the summer as part of a European tour celebrating 25 years since the release of her debut album, Not That Kind.

Thousands of fans filled the historic open-air courtyard in Halifax for an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals, crowd singalongs and career-spanning hits from the international pop star’s two-decade-long journey.

Clearly wowed by the iconic Yorkshire venue, Anastacia said: “First of all, the venue, gobsmacked — I love it. I need to come back, like tomorrow!”

She added: “I really do love performing. I love singing and the songs I’ve written. I still love my first single, I’m Outta Love. That song is what brought the fans in — the amount it got played on the radio — why wouldn’t you want to give the fans what they want? It’s amazing to still hear them sing it back to me.”

Anastacia’s high-energy performance had the Halifax crowd singing along to much-loved tracks including One Day In Your Life, Now or Never, Paid My Dues, Sick and Tired and Staring at the Sun.

Closing the night on a high with a powerful rendition of Left Outside Alone, before returning to the stage for an encore featuring the breakthrough hit Not That Kind and the anthem that started it all, I’m Outta Love.

The night was brilliantly opened by rising star Casey McQuillen.

The summer series continues at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from Squeeze (August 1) and The Saw Doctors (August 2).

For details and tickets, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk