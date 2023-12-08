List of the Best Businesses in the North East of England

When it comes to the North East of England, there is no shortage of thriving businesses that have made their mark in the region. From innovative technology firms to traditional family-run establishments, the North East boasts a diverse range of successful enterprises. Here, we present a curated list of some of the best businesses in the region, showcasing their importance and contributions to the local economy.

1. Sunderland Software Centre

The Sunderland Software Centre is a hub for tech startups and digital innovators. It provides office space and support services to a wide range of businesses, ranging from software development to gaming. With its state-of-the-art facilities and collaborative environment, the centre has contributed significantly to the growth of the technology sector in the North East. Its success has led to the creation of many skilled jobs in the region, attracting talent and boosting the local economy.

2. Greggs

If you’re from the North East, you’re probably familiar with Greggs. Originating in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1939, this bakery chain has grown into a national favorite, serving freshly baked goods to millions of customers across the UK every day. Despite its expansion, Greggs has managed to maintain its traditional values and commitment to quality. It continues to invest in the North East, with its baking factories and head office still located in the region. In recent years, Greggs has successfully diversified its menu to cater to changing dietary preferences, embracing vegan and healthier options.

3. Nissan Sunderland Plant

The Nissan Sunderland Plant, located in Washington, is one of the largest automotive manufacturing facilities in the UK. With over 30 years of operation, the plant has become an essential part of the North East’s industrial landscape. It employs thousands of people and produces hundreds of thousands of vehicles each year, making it a vital contributor to the regional economy. The plant’s success has also led to the development of a strong automotive supply chain in the North East, attracting investment and creating additional jobs.

4. Open Lab at Newcastle University

Newcastle University’s Open Lab is an interdisciplinary research and development group focused on exploring and creating innovative digital technologies. With a particular emphasis on human-computer interaction and open-source software, Open Lab has been at the forefront of cutting-edge research projects that have had a transformative impact on industries and communities. By collaborating with businesses and organizations, the lab has been able to bridge the gap between research and practical applications, fostering innovation and economic growth in the North East.

5. Beamish Museum

Beamish Museum, located near Stanley, is an open-air museum that provides visitors with a unique experience of North East history. The museum showcases life in the region from the early 19th century to the mid-20th century, with carefully reconstructed buildings, authentic artifacts, and costumed reenactors. With its immersive and educational exhibits, Beamish Museum attracts thousands of visitors each year, contributing to the region’s tourism industry and preserving the cultural heritage of the North East for future generations.

In conclusion, the North East of England is home to a diverse range of businesses that have made significant contributions to the local economy. Whether it’s the thriving tech startups at Sunderland Software Centre, the nationally beloved bakery chain Greggs, the automotive manufacturing powerhouse of Nissan Sunderland Plant, the innovative research and development at Open Lab, or the educational experience provided by Beamish Museum, these businesses highlight the region’s strengths and demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the North East forward.