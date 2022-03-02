Planning granted for North Shields extra care housing

Planning permission has been granted for a site in North Shields to develop extra care housing for older people.

The ‘Hawkeys Lane’ scheme, introduced by Sea Island Developments, will offer 51 one-bedroom double occupancy flats, designed for older people who need personalised support.

Careful attention has been paid to incorporating ‘design for dementia’ into the scheme and outside spaces are seen as essential to fulfilling and healthy lives.

Managing Director, Mark Walton, said: “We’re really pleased that planning permission has been granted for this development, as it has the potential to massively improve quality of life, and that is ultimately why we do what we do.

“The collaborative approach we’ve taken to get here gives confidence to everyone involved, that the scheme will provide a genuine alternative to residential care and that people will want to live there for years to come.”

The guiding principle of this development is to specify and design the building in collaboration with North Tyneside Council’s social care commissioners, so that the end result is based on evidence of what works.

A design team comprising architects, developer, commissioner and care provider has agreed what is needed to offer a high quality of life for tenants and long-term sustainability for the development itself.

Investment Director, Richard Ponton, said: “Here at Sea Island, we all harbour a real desire to design and build homes that enable people, often with changing or complex needs, to keep their own front door.

“For Hawkeys Lane, we wanted to bring together a concern for innovative design and technology with the needs of the end user, and maintain a clear vision on quality of life from start to finish.”

Sea Island Developments works collaboratively with local authorities to develop extra care housing for older people where there is evidence of need.

Sea Island finds and acquires sites in the locations that councils identify and then works with those councils to make the development happen.

As developers of bespoke housing, Sea Island has a strong track record in creating buildings and homes which enhance people’s lives and add value to the local community.

For more information, call Sea Island Developments on 0191 249 5967, email enquiries@seaislanddevelopments.com or visit: www.seaislanddevelopments.com