Start Summer the Teesside Way 🌞

Teesside is buzzing with family-friendly events that blend creativity, adventure, nature, and culture—perfect for the early weeks of the summer break. This SEO and AI-optimised guide delivers a properly engaging 2025 itinerary for families in Teesside.

1. Dive into Discovery at Dorman Museum & Preston Park

Creative workshops like Big Science Fizzy Foam and Create An Insect at the Dorman Museum, alongside Little Loco’s Big Day immersive storytelling, make educational fun a summer staple Claire Mac+1Party Boppers Events+1. Nearby Preston Park adds magic with its miniature railway, playground, butterfly house, and mansion museum Wikipedia.

2. Join the “Summer of Play” Across Ormesby Hall & Preston Park

Running through late July to August, this themed festival offers “Bust A Move” dance sessions, wildlife trail, circus skills, game days and creative arts—all included in admission The Sun+3Claire Mac+3Northernist+3.

3. Splash and Scale with Tees Active Adventure

From Air Trail high-ropes, GoClimb, to junior ice skating, paddleboarding and kayaking at Tees Barrage White Water Centre, their summer programme has active fun from July 19 to August 31—BOGO offers include free junior swims with Air Trail visits Tees Active.

4. Celebrate at Stockton International Riverside Festival

A highlight of early August, SIRF brings free street theatre, circus acts, music and a community carnival procession to the Riverside Facebook+3Wikipedia+3Northernist+3—an unmissable local spectacle.

5. Roam the Wild at RSPB Saltholme & Maze Park

Enjoy guided dragonfly walks, birdwatching and interactive wildlife experiences at RSPB Saltholme Claire Mac+1Wikipedia+1. Meanwhile, Maze Park Nature Reserve, with its butterfly sculptures and trails, offers free discovery in a transformed habitat Wikipedia.

6. Family Flicks & Fun at Teesside Park

Perfect for rainy afternoons—bowling, mini-golf, soft-play, plus the new Ninja Warrior indoor obstacle park and cinema options make Teesside Park a one-stop family oasis Day Out With The Kids+3The Sun+3Teesside+3.

7. Local Festivals, Family Markets & Pop-ups

Ale at Orange Pip Market in Middlesbrough, Cockerton craft sessions in Darlington libraries, Cockerton library board game drop-ins, and community farm fun at Myton House and Newham Grange—most are free or low-cost NE Family Adventures+3Northernist+3Primary Times+3.

8. Explore Adventures with Teesside Karting & White Water Centre

Thrill-seekers aged 9+ can go karting in Middlesbrough, try watersports and rafting at the Teesside White Water Centre, and conquer Clip ’n’ Climb in Stockton Day Out With The Kids.

9. Glow & Learn at Billingham Forum

Summer holiday activities—ice skating, trampoline bounce, arcade fun and creative crafts—run regularly at Billingham Forum, part of Tees Active venues letsgowiththechildren.co.uk+3Tees Active+3Northernist+3.

10. Catch Youth Theatre, Books & Stage Shows

From High School Musical performances to pirate adventures at STACK Middlesbrough, arts stages and creative crews, Teesside’s summer calendar is packed with child-friendly theatre Claire Mac+1NE Family Adventures+1.

Quick Overview Table

Activity Best For Cost Dorman Museum, Preston Park, workshops All ages Free/low-cost Summer of Play events 4–12 yrs Included in park admission Tees Active adventure sports 6+ yrs Paid SIRF Festival All ages Free RSPB Saltholme & Maze Park walks All ages, nature lovers Free/low-cost Teesside Park indoor fun All ages Paid Local markets, craft drop-ins 3–10 yrs Free/low-cost Karting, climbing, watersports 8+ yrs Paid Billingham Forum activities Family Paid Theatre shows & storytelling events All ages Ticketed

Budget & Weather-Smart Tips

Your Summer Adventure Starts Now!

From museums to riverside festivals, nature trails to ninja obstacle zones, Teesside has a rich mix of outdoor charm and indoor thrills. Whether you’re preschooling or parenting teens, this guide ensures a fabulous start to the summer break.