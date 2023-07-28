Plans submitted for third phase of Morpeth homes

A planning application has been submitted for the third and final phase of homes at a development in Morpeth.

If successful, the plans would see a further 94 properties and an 84 bed specialist Extra Care scheme developed at the King Edwards Park development, just off Dark Lane in the town.

The circa £60M final phase – which would be delivered by construction and regeneration specialist Countryside Partnerships North East – would follow two successful phases at the site of the former Saint George’s Hospital, which has already seen 154 homes built since work began on the overall £131M project, back in 2015.

The 94 open market sale properties – which would be available through the Linden Homes brand – would comprise 62 two, three, four and five bedroomed houses and 32 two bedroomed apartments, to be located on what was formerly the superintendent’s house at the old hospital. These have been sympathetically designed to represent the grandeur of the old building.

The 84 bedroomed Extra Care scheme would be delivered in partnership with northern housing association Karbon Homes and would provide housing and care for residents who are typically aged 55+ and in need of support in order to sustain independent living. There would be 24/7 care available on site – to be delivered in partnership between Karbon and Northumberland County Council. The ground floor of the scheme would include a number of apartments designed for people with dementia and two apartments suitable for bariatric care would be incorporated too. The scheme design puts community at its heart and includes a café that would be open to the general public.

Plans for this area of the site also include the retention of the old clock tower, which would overlook and provide a focal point in an area earmarked for public, open green space. The developer also has plans to install information boards within this area, explaining the historic use of the site.

A planning decision is anticipated before the end of the year.

Dave Brown, Managing Director, Countryside Partnerships North East, said: “We feel this is a high quality development and – should the application be approved – we look forward to building on the success of our initial phases of work here in Morpeth. This third phase would continue the regeneration of the old hospital, demolishing the remaining dilapidated buildings to create a varied mix of properties, including homes suitable for first time buyers, larger families and apartments for sale.

“The creation of the scheme would also provide much needed housing for local people with a care need and as a whole, the new phase would create public, community spaces for local residents to enjoy.”

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director, Development Delivery, Karbon Homes, said: “We are delighted to be working with Countryside Partnerships on this excellent project. The community wellbeing facility would help older people live as independently as possible as well as offering specialist provision for those living with dementia.”

Should planning be granted, the Extra Care scheme is expected to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.

The strategic partnership has provided Karbon with funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years, 10% of which has been dedicated to the development of new homes for people requiring additional support needs.

Countryside Partnerships North East is currently active on 12 construction sites around the North East region with a gross development value of just over £440 million and is working with eight housing associations and seven local authorities.

*Picture caption: An artist’s impression of part of the proposed phase.

