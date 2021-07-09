A planning application for up to 400 new homes to be built in Durham is being drawn up by housebuilder Bellway.

The new homes will be within Sniperley Park, a new neighbourhood which is allocated to deliver approximately 1,700 homes to the north west of Durham City, as part of the Country Durham Plan which was adopted in October last year.

The parcel of land acquired by Bellway spans nearly 50 acres and is located to the north of the A691, near Sniperley Hall.

In addition to providing new homes, proposals for the wider Sniperley Park development include a new primary school, a local community centre, incorporating a health centre, an expansion to the Sniperley Park & Ride facility and highway improvements, as well as more than 60 acres of public open space, wildlife habitats, playing fields and community woodlands.

The neighbourhood will also be carefully designed to reflect its historic setting in the vicinity of Sniperley Hall and Farm.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “We are working towards bringing much-needed new housing and new jobs to the area in drawing up our plans for Sniperley Park.

“The development will include a mix of houses and apartments ranging in size from one to five-bedrooms, which will appeal to a variety of homebuyers in Durham.

“Residents will benefit from the site’s location less than two miles from Durham’s historic centre, while being surrounded by plenty of scenic green open space.

“Up to 25 per cent of the new homes within our development will be offered as affordable homes for rent and shared ownership, including accessible homes and housing suitable for older people.

“We are now in the final stages of preparing the planning application and look to be able to submit this to Durham County Council in the near future.”

For more information on developments by Bellway Durham, visit bellway.co.uk.