A Durham-based technology company has expanded its team by appointing a dedicated sales manager who will be concentrating on assisting more care homes, social housing providers and hospitality providers gain access to a must-have remote monitoring solution.

Sufri Weithers has joined Plexus Innovation bringing with him an enviable track record in successful sales and business development roles in the region, specialising in digital technology and IT/AV solutions.

He has joined the ever-growing team at a crucial time for Plexus Innovation as the company’s innovative product GUARDIAN® is poised to change the way organisations collect data for compliance forever.

GUARDIAN® is a remote, automated measurement and alert system that focuses on environmental data including temperature. Designed and manufactured in the UK by Plexus Innovation, GUARDIAN® is already enabling significant business improvement opportunities for those who have invested in the technology.

Ideal in reducing the risk of Legionella and ensuring temperature in water or refrigeration units is at an optimum level to protect health, GUARDIAN® technology comprises of a combination of hardware, with remote monitoring software. The product also provides other significant benefits including alerts for scald risk, taps left running and leaks; energy saving opportunities and identification of failed or failing assets. It is especially effective for MediFridge temperature monitoring, protecting the life of temperature sensitive medication.

Sufri, who is father to two and located in the North East, said:

“This was a unique opportunity to join a company at such a key time in its growth and development. Having recently secured a £400,000 investment, Plexus Innovation is now moving at a fast rate of knots supplying essential data to the care social housing and hospitality sectors.

“GUARDIAN® is a radical game changer highlighting business risk, ensuring on going compliance and reducing operational costs amongst its many benefits.”

Plexus Innovation was founded by Ian Murray and Steve Todd, when the pair identified a gap in the marketing for intelligent remote monitoring. Recent events have meant that the company has been able to assist both care homes and social housing providers operate more safely during the stress of the pandemic. The product is also preparing the hospitality industry, particularly hotels, be in a safer position when reopening.

And now with the addition of Sufri, Ian is enthusiastic about the coming year. He said:

“Steve and I are on a mission to make remote technology across the service industries the norm, rather than niche. Considering its Return on Investment, GUARDIAN® is an exceptionally viable business improvement solution and with Sufri onboard, along with our robust marketing campaign, we can reach and support even more people in the care, social housing and hospitality sectors. Sufri is a great fit for our business, with the right experience, enthusiasm and professionalism.”

Plexus Innovation is already successfully rolling out the innovative GUARDIAN® technology and is looking to support the education and healthcare sectors in the near future too.

Current clients have benefitted from uninterrupted compliance management delivered remotely throughout a number of lockdown scenarios, with a range of key issues detected that would not have been possible via manual measurement. Sufri concluded:

“I am immensely enjoying rolling out GUARDIAN® even further, helping more compliance and facilities managers; operational and maintenance teams, and nursing and care professionals to do their job better. This is a truly rewarding role at a critical time for many.”

More information is available at www.plexus-innovation.com