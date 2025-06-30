Plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive variants added to Multivan and California line-ups

Highly innovative drive system: eHybrid 4MOTION enables long hybrid travel distances and maximum traction

Up to 95km electric range with a new 19.7kWh battery and quick-charging function, bringing the iconic VW buses into the everyday electric era

Perfect for camper vans: in addition to the front axle, an electric rear axle ensures that the California reaches its destinations off-road

New comfort feature: stationary air conditioning as standard enables emission-free cooling and heating when charging, parking or camping

Hanover, 30 June, 2025 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has developed a new plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive system for the Multivan and California: the eHybrid 4MOTION. This system, which is unrivalled in the van and camper van segment, combines three drive worlds: electric driving, optimum long-distance suitability and maximum traction. Until now, there has been no drive system for vans and camper vans that combines these parameters without compromising on technical features and driving dynamics. With the new plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive, this has now been achieved.

The Multivan1 and the California eHybrid 4MOTION2 allow you to glide silently across the camping site in electric mode for everyday lift. At the same time, they can cover long distances thanks to their hybrid drive. The road and weather conditions are of secondary importance, as the all-wheel drive offers exactly the traction that a rear-wheel or front-wheel drive vehicle sometimes lacks, even on muddy fields or in winter. All this is made possible by efficiently combining two electric drive motors and a newly designed, high-tech TSI petrol engine. The new eHybrid 4MOTION system is the ideal drive type for a VW bus suitable for multivariable applications.

Electric driving: The Multivan and California start as plug-in hybrid models with electric all-wheel drive – one electric drive motor per axle drives the front and rear axles. Both motors thus ensure optimum drive-off performance and traction. The prerequisite for this is that the battery is sufficiently charged. Thanks to a capacity of 19.7 kWh, fast charging functions and highly effective energy recovery, this is usually the case. When the battery is fully charged, the economical plug-in hybrid electric vehicle enables purely electric distances of up to 95 kilometres, depending on the model. Taking Germany as an example: a study3 by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport states that 95 per cent of all vehicle journeys are shorter than 50 kilometres. In electric mode, the Multivan and California can be driven at speeds of up to 130 km/h (hybrid: up to 200 km/h). The four driving profiles Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual are optionally available in the hybrid models. For efficiency reasons, the rear electric motor is only coupled when required above a speed of 65km/h in the Eco and Comfort driving profiles; in the Sport driving profile, it is coupled up to 130km/h, and also in the Individual profile, depending on the setting. Above 130km/h, the rear axle always remains deactivated.

Electric stationary air conditioning: As plug-in hybrid electric vehicle models, the Multivan and California offer electric stationary air conditioning as standard – in addition to the air conditioning system for driving operation. It can be used to cool, ventilate and heat both VW Bus models when charging, parking or camping. This offers a number of advantages: when charging the lithium-ion battery, the vehicle interior is already brought to the desired temperature before the start of the journey. This increases comfort and the electric range, as the heating or air conditioning function requires less energy to cool or heat the air in the interior when starting a journey. When parking or camping at low outside temperatures, the stationary air conditioning becomes an auxiliary heater. However, unlike with conventional auxiliary heaters, this is not done by fuel combustion but using emission-free electricity. A further advantage is the cooling function – an added comfort feature in summer, which is otherwise only available in large camper vans with a separate air conditioning system.

With an external power supply, the stationary air conditioning is active for up to 30 minutes. If it operates on its own using the power supply of the high-voltage battery, the air conditioning switches off after 10 minutes. The stationary air conditioning is activated on the Infotainment system or using the smartphone app. The California camper vans can be optionally ordered with a stationary air conditioning system that enables continuous operation of the heating function. In this case, the air-conditioning system with air heating can also be operated via the camper van operating unit in the C-pillar on the passenger side.

Hybrid travel: The Multivan and California with the new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle always start electrically when the battery has sufficient charge. Extreme freezing temperatures are an exception to this. The hybrid strategy is designed so that the Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and California eHybrid 4MOTION use the electrical energy from the high-voltage battery first. Depending on the driving situation and driving profile, they are powered by the front electric drive motor (85kW/110 PS) up to 130km/h and, if necessary, also by the rear electric drive motor (100kW/136 PS). Above 130km/h, the rear axle is automatically removed from the drive system by a decoupling unit – a disengagement clutch – and the rear electric drive motor is deactivated in order to make energy consumption as economical as possible. The 1.5 TSI evo2, a high-tech turbocharged petrol engine, is additionally activated at speeds above 130km/h if the kickdown function is used or when the battery charge level is no longer sufficient. During strong acceleration with the kickdown function, the electric drive supports the 1.5 TSI engine like an additional booster.

In the partial-load range, the petrol engine switches off as often as possible; the VW Bus then coasts either without any engine support or uses – up to 130km/h – the electric drive alone. This interaction takes place fully automatically and almost imperceptibly (with the exception of full acceleration via kickdown, as the six-speed gearbox then shifts down and thus increases the engine speed of the TSI). In addition, the new hybrid models are remarkably economical: depending on equipment, the WLTP consumption values with a discharged battery are between 7.5 and 8.1 l/100 km. In practice, the values can be markedly lower with an anticipatory driving style, as the battery absorbs energy again by means of recuperation and the drive system can therefore incorporate the electric drive motors whenever possible.

As an option, the Multivan and California eHybrid 4MOTION have the four driving profiles Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual, as shown. In the Eco profile, the power and torque are reduced in hybrid operation. In addition, the characteristic of the accelerator pedal is designed to be slightly flatter in order to support a consumption-optimised driving style. Optimum drive comfort is available in the Comfort driving profile. The Sport profile delivers the maximum system power in hybrid mode; a significantly steeper accelerator pedal characteristic additionally ensures agile responsiveness here. In addition, the all-wheel drive is permanently activated up to 130km/h here. In the Individual profile, it is not only possible to adjust the drive parameters but also the steering and optional systems such as the adaptive chassis control DCC or the stop & go Adaptive Cruise Control ACC.

Driving with all-wheel drive: The power distribution of the eHybrid 4MOTION system is regulated via Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and is variable – depending on the drive situation or traction at the axles. This means up to 100 per cent of the drive force can be directed to the front or rear axle. The electric rear-wheel drive is also available when the battery is empty: the power required for the electric drive motor on the rear axle is then automatically generated by the TSI engine and the front electric motor, which in this case acts as a generator. Permanent all-wheel drive is activated as soon as the driver switches from D to sport mode S or changes the ESC setting to Sport in the Individual driving profile – such as when driving on snow or wet camping grounds. Here, the rear axle remains engaged up to a speed of 130km/h.

Compared with a conventional all-wheel drive system, whose rear-axle drive relies on a mechanical connection to the combustion engine and thus on a propshaft, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles can control the electric rear axle of the Multivan autonomously – just like in the all-wheel driven ID. Buzz GTX. This feature is a major advantage, as it allows for more power and traction as well as more dynamic torque control. The power distribution of the electrically driven rear axle can be ideally adapted, particularly on unpaved surfaces and snow. With this drive system, the vehicle can be driven entirely via the rear axle with spinning wheels on the front axle, for example – this is possible only with a high level of design effort on conventional all-wheel drive vehicles. Traction is also positively influenced by the balanced weight distribution. This is due to the location of the battery (under the front seats), the tank (under the second row of seats) and the second electric drive motor integrated in the rear axle.

Drive technology in detail: The 180kW (245 PS) eHybrid 4MOTION system is the successor to the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle featuring only a front-wheel drive and a system output of 160kW (218 PS) introduced in the Multivan in 2021. This first generation of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle was characterised by a 1.4-litre TSI with 11kW (150 PS), an 85kW (115 PS) electric drive motor as a modular unit with the 6-speed dual clutch gearbox and a 10.4kWh battery. The module consisting of the 6-speed dual clutch gearbox (DQ400e evo) and the front-axle electric drive motor (HEM80 evo) has been enhanced for the new models. All other components of the eHybrid 4MOTION system are new developments. The aim was to raise the range of applications and handling characteristics to a new level by designing an additional electrically driven rear axle.

A high-tech turbocharged petrol engine with the designation 1.5 TSI evo2 (product line EA211) is used in the Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and the California eHybrid 4MOTION. The engine delivers an output of 130kW (177 PS) and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. The four-cylinder engine is characterised by innovative features such as a VTG turbocharger with variable turbine geometry, efficient high-pressure injection at 350 bar, plasma-coated cylinder walls (to reduce friction), pistons with cast-in cooling ducts and the highly efficient TSI-evo combustion process. Decisive factors in terms of efficiency include optimisation of the combustion chamber cooling and the symbiosis of the combustion process based on the Miller cycle (early closing of the inlet valves) with high compression and VTG turbocharging. The petrol-air mixture is run with lambda 1 efficiency throughout the entire operating range of the engine; the 1.5 TSI of the Multivan and California therefore does not run either too rich (excess petrol) or too lean (excess oxygen), as the fuel is burnt completely and cleanly. Thanks to the TSI-evo combustion process, the 1.5 TSI evo2 operates with a very high efficiency, which in turn reduces both consumption and emissions.

An electric drive motor is used on the front axle in parallel with the TSI. It also develops an output of 85kW (115 PS) in the new models; its peak torque is 330 Nm. Once again, the electric drive motor forms a module unit with the six-speed DSG. The enhancement of this system unit contributes to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles being able to implement a new and even more efficient hybrid strategy, which, for example, allows stronger acceleration in electric mode without the TSI engine starting up.

As a third technical module, the second electric drive motor is used on the torsion beam rear axle. This electric drive motor delivers 100kW (136 PS) and contributes a peak torque of 250 Nm. This power is transmitted to the rear axle via a one-speed gearbox. Depending on the driving situation, the rear-axle drive can be engaged or disengaged by means of a dog clutch. For safety reasons, this is designed as a “normally open” system: a frictional connection between the electric drive motor and the wheels is only established on command. To do this, the electric drive motor is first accelerated to the required speed to ensure smooth power transmission. Technically speaking, the drive motors at both the front and rear are permanently excited synchronous motors. Together, the 1.5 TSI evo2 engine and the electric drive motors develop a system torque of 350 Nm, and the maximum power is available almost from standstill.

Another key component of the plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive is the new high-voltage battery. With the stated 19.7kWh, it offers almost twice as much net energy content as its counterpart in the Multivan eHybrid with front-wheel drive. The lithium-ion high-voltage battery consists of 96 cell modules of a new development stage with temperature control by means of external liquid cooling.

Two power electronics modules (instead of one) are used on board the new Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and California eHybrid 4MOTION as a further special feature compared with a plug-in hybrid with pure front-wheel or rear-wheel drive. They are located in the area of the front and rear axles and manage the energy flow between the battery and the electric drive motors there. They convert the direct current (DC) from the battery into the alternating current (AC) required to operate the electric drive motors. The front power electronics module also serves as a DC/DC converter to supply the low-voltage vehicle electrical system with 12 V voltage. The other hybrid components also include the charger. Instead of the 3.6kW charging capacity available for the first Multivan eHybrid, it is now possible to charge with up to 11kW at AC charging points such as a home charging station. In addition, the new models can be charged at DC rapid charging stations with up to 50 kW4 for the first time while on the road. With this DC power, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 26 minutes. The option of fully charging during a meeting, shopping stopover or restaurant visit significantly increases the electric range of the Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and California eHybrid 4MOTION.