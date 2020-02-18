A MULTI-AWARD winning distillery is buzzing, after making a new addition to its Rarities range.

Poetic License is about to unveil its Honey Bee Blossom Gin, just in time for Valentine’s Day for anyone wanting an alternative gift idea.

It has been created using bee pollen grains which give it a floral and honey taste, with the addition of jasmine and orange blossom along with other key botanicals.

And the result is a delicious sweet spirit which is best served with a premium tonic, a twist of orange peel and plenty of ice.

Honey Bee Blossom Gin – which retails for £37.50 – is the latest in a whole host of Rarities produced by the North East based small batch distillery, which specialises in unique and unusual flavours and imaginative pairings.

Past creations have included Raspberry and Buddha’s Hand, Tutti Frutti gin, Pink Grapefruit and Tonka Bean and Sweet Bell Pepper and Naga Chilli gin to name a few.

The Rarities sit alongside Poetic License’s Classic range such as its Old Tom Gin, Northern Dry Gin, Graceful Vodka and its gin liqueur collection.

Ben Murphy, head distiller at Poetic License, is very excited about the latest addition to their drinks catalogue.

“This time round we have used a slightly different distillation method,” said Ben.

“We have distilled the floral botanicals individually so we can better control the distillation, allowing for a more delicate extraction of flavours.

“We believe customers will be delighted with the result and that our Honey Bee Blossom Gin is completely different from anything else currently on the market.”

For further information, visit www.poeticlicensedistillery.co.uk