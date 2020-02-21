Purchase a selected QLED Samsung TV and claim 50% up to the value of £1000 cashback when trading in an OLED TV model

London, UK – 10th February, 2020 – Samsung is excited to announce it is launching a pioneering cashback scheme, which will see customers who purchase a Samsung QLED TV eligible to claim back 50% up to the value of £1,000 of the cost of their selected new Samsung QLED TV when they trade in a non-Samsung OLED TV.

Samsung’s innovative range of QLED TVs aren’t susceptible to screen burn, guaranteeing a vibrant, high-quality picture regardless of age. As a brand, we’re so confident that our TVs do not burn in, that we offer a 10-year warranty on new QLED TVs.

Although OLED technology is widely used by most competitor TV brands, this technology is prone to screen burn. Screen burn occurs when a still image is present on an OLED TV for a long period of time, creating a ghostlike imprint which remains on the screen even when the content has changed or moved.

To claim this cashback promotion, customers must purchase a select Samsung 2019 QLED TV through samsung.com, and then share the make, model and serial number of the non-Samsung OLED TV they wish to trade-in. After a 30-day period, Samsung will collect this OLED TV, and customers will be able to claim 50% cashback of the value of that TV, up to £1000, at https://www.samsung.com/uk/qled-screen-burn-cashback/

This promotion will be available between 29th January and 3rd March 2020. Full details, T&Cs and further information please visit https://www.samsung.com/uk/qled-screen-burn-cashback/terms/