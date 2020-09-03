Poland’s new home comes in white with a fold down collar that is fastened by two buttons, both of which are embossed with an eagle. The collar has a prominent red trim and sits above an enlarged national team crest. A Nike Swoosh is placed to the right, a squad number to the left. White shorts and socks complete the look. A double dose of national pride is provided via a Polish federation logo printed inside the jersey, and the word “Polska” appears at the nape of the neck when the collar is lifted up.