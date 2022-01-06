Off-road meets on-screen gaming: Polaris recently announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the latest Battlefield 2042 ™ video game from EA®, making it the official off-road vehicle partner of the platform.

Through the partnership, players can operate the Polaris Sportsman ATV within the gameplay, showcased in an immersive trailer that fuses the virtual world of the game with real-world riding.

“At Polaris, we are passionate about creating products that enable possibilities for work and play in the outdoors. Our partnership with Battlefield 2042™ brings that real-life passion to a virtual world to help enhance the player’s experience and ability,” said Holly Spaeth, director, Corporate Branding and Partnerships, Polaris. “As gaming grows and diversifies, this partnership allows us to reach new and existing audiences with an authentic brand experience.”

The partnership between Polaris and EA® is particularly relevant right now, as powersports and gaming are both expected to see continued growth in the coming years. In fact, the gaming industry is estimated to reach $200 billion by 2023, while the powersports category is projected to eclipse $25 billion by 2027.

To learn more about Battlefield 2042™, visit ea.com/games/battlefield/battlefield-2042. The game is available now worldwide.

