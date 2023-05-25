EV technology specialist Electrogenic delivers first customer car fitted with revolutionary ‘Plug and Play’ electrification kit: A Porsche 911

First classic Porsche 911 fitted with Electrogenic’s revolutionary drop-in kit

Electrogenic well known already for its world-class, bespoke EV conversions

Easy to install, ‘plug and play’ packages easily convert classic cars to electric drive – future-proofing automotive icons around the world

A classic Porsche 911 with clean, reliable, modern performance – 0-60mph in under 5.0 seconds

Superb power and driveability, with 180-200 miles range in normal driving

Higher-power Porsche 911 conversion kit also available that delivers 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds

Easy to install, entirely reversible kits also offered for models including Land Rover Defender and Jaguar E-Type

‘Plug and Play’ packages offered internationally via Electrogenic’s network of installer partners

Kidlington, Oxfordshire, UK, March 30th, 2023: British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its market-leading classic car EV conversions, has fitted the first of its revolutionary ‘drop-in’ conversion kits to a customer’s classic Porsche 911.

This first ‘plug-and-play’ conversion, which features the Oxford, UK based firm’s proprietary EV powertrain technology, future-proofs this lovely classic 911. The electrified classic now combines sensational, clean performance with excellent everyday useability and total reliability.

The ‘drop-in’ kits feature the innovative tech that has underpinned Electrogenic’s sustained growth in recent years – developed and honed over the course of countless bespoke EV conversion projects.

Steve Drummond, Co-Founder, Electrogenic, said: “We’re delighted to present the first customer car fitted with one our revolutionary drop-in kits. The ‘plug-and-play’ kits have been designed to breathe new life into iconic, much-loved models, so it feels appropriate that the first kit-equipped car to be delivered is a Porsche 911 – the most iconic, revered sports car of them all.”

The classic Porsche 911 conversion is just one option from the firm’s comprehensive ‘drop-in’ kit range, offered under Electrogenic’s recently Expanded ‘Powered by Electrogenic’ technology arm. The outfit also offers ingeniously packaged, easy to install, EV powertrain solutions for the Land Rover, Jaguar E-Type and Triumph Stag, future-proofing these iconic models.

The drop-in kits are carefully designed to be straightforward to install; they can be easily fitted by a qualified technician. Slotting neatly into the existing architecture of the vehicle, they are also entirely reversible.

The kits are offered alongside Electrogenic’s world-renowned bespoke conversions.

Landmark first customer car

The first customer car to sport a drop-in conversion is a stunning, ‘Irish Green’ Porsche 911. Originally a 1985 G-Body, ‘backdated’ by the owner to evoke the iconic 2.7 RS, the car is now brought right up to date thanks to Electrogenic’s sporting ‘E62’ 911 package.

The E62 kit features the latest 160kW water-cooled motor. Compact yet potent, the cutting-edge EV powertrain sends 215bhp and 230lb/ft to the rear wheels through a neatly integrated single-speed, fixed ratio transmission. With great reserves of seamless power, the 0-60 mph sprint is dispatched in less than 5 seconds – not dissimilar to a modern 911.

For those after even more performance, Electrogenic also offer an E62s package, with a 240kW motor putting out 320bhp and 310lb/ft. E62s gives the classic 911 eye-opening, modern supercar levels of performance: 0-60 mph takes just 3.8 seconds, and the rampant, relentless acceleration is sustained deep into triple digit speeds.

Both kits equip the 911 with 62kWh of brand-new, OEM-grade batteries, densely packed together using Electrogenic’s ingenious mounting system, and nestled low down in the car. They slot in at the font, where the fuel tank was located, and within the engine bay – improving weight distribution vs the standard car. Both E62 and E62s conversions deliver 180-200+ miles range in real world driving.

Thanks to the use of the latest, lightweight componentry, the increase in mass is kept to a minimum; the electrified 911 weighs only 100kg more than a conventionally powered example.

The sophisticated packages have been extensively developed by Electrogenic’s engineering and software development teams to include all the modern features a driver could need. The 911 has carefully optimised Eco, Sport and Traffic profiles, honed over the course of an extensive testing programme, along with energy-recouping regen for the brakes and throttle. The settings are infinitely configurable and can be tailored to an owner’s specific requirements.

Elsewhere, the 911’s original instruments have been repurposed to display vital information such as range and charge speeds, while the cabin is now kept toasty with a super-efficient, discreetly installed, electric heater.

The kits – which are compatible with both G-Body and 964 generation 911s include rapid CCS charging as standard, for total convenience. A full charge via CCS takes around 50 minutes.

Drummond: “The delivery of this special 911 marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Electrogenic. The kits enable us to offer our market-leading, ‘plug and play’ EV technology to customers around the globe, and at scale, taking our business to a whole new level.

“We’ve been inundated with interest from all over the globe since we launched the kits, and we’re now looking forward to delivering truly transformative clean and reliable electric motoring to enthusiasts the world over, working in close partnership with our fast-growing network of installers. This really is just the start, so stay tuned for further exciting announcements in the coming months.”

Background: Cutting Edge Technology, Developed in Britain

The drop-in kits feature Electrogenic’s sector-leading, proprietary EV technology – the tech that has underpinned the company’s rapid rise and sustained growth in recent years. The kits are defined by their quality and depth of engineering, developed in-house by a research and development team comprising leading automotive engineers, programmers and electrical experts.

The range of drop-in kits reflects Electrogenic’s approach of developing and manufacturing its own technology, which includes in-house designed software, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and digital dashboards, as well as bespoke Battery Management Systems and vehicle charging technology.

The drop-in kits also use highly innovative mechanical componentry, including a unique system for creating high-density battery packs, as well as exceptionally compact in-line and transverse reduction gearboxes, all manufactured in the UK. The cleverly packaged units ensure that for each ‘drop-in’ kit variant, the existing vehicles’ existing structure and architecture is preserved. This approach ensures that all Electrogenic conversions are entirely reversible.

The ‘drop-in’ kit range is offered internationally through a rapidly-growing network of partner installers; these include several outfits in the USA. The kits are offered alongside Electrogenic’s world-renowned bespoke conversions.

