UK Weather Today — Monday, 13 October 2025: Cloudy for many, a few brighter spells, mild in the south, cool in the north

If you’re stepping out across the UK today, expect a broadly quiet, mostly cloudy day with a few bright breaks, little or no rain, and light winds. Temperatures tilt milder in the south (peaking 17–18°C) and cooler in the north (12–15°C). Here’s your full, region-by-region guide plus practical tips for commuting, school runs, outdoor plans, and late-day errands.

The big picture at a glance

South & South East (Greater London and surrounding counties): Rather cloudy but fairly mild. Afternoon highs around 18°C ; a gentle breeze. Good air for errands and light layers.

Midlands (Birmingham, wider West/East Midlands): Mostly cloudy , feeling cooler than the south with highs near 15°C . Calm conditions should keep travel disruption minimal.

North West & North East England (Manchester to Newcastle): A grey start , bright intervals developing in places; highs around 15°C in Manchester and near 15°C in Newcastle, a touch cooler after dark.

Scotland (Central Belt to Lothians): Intervals of cloud and sunshine , a distinctly cooler feel ; highs 13–14°C in Glasgow/Edinburgh. Light winds keep it pleasant when the sun peeks through.

Wales (Cardiff & south Wales): Mainly cloudy , mild for the time of year with highs ~17°C . Good day for coastal walks and city errands alike.

Northern Ireland (Belfast & surrounds): Cloud breaks for some sun later; highs around 14°C. Layers recommended morning and evening.

Morning commute (06:00–09:00)

Visibility & cloud: Low cloud and grey skies dominate the morning across most regions. Commuters in the Midlands and North will step out to a cooler start (9–11°C) ; London and the South start milder (12–13°C) under cloud.

Rain risk: Minimal. Most areas stay dry with just occasional misty, damp feel under thicker cloud.

Winds: Light and unproblematic for cyclists and high-sided vehicles alike.

What to wear: A light jacket or a medium layer is sensible, especially north of the M62 and across Scotland where it feels crispest. Gloves not essential, but not a bad shout if you run cold.

Late morning to early afternoon (10:00–15:00)

Bright spells: The best chance for sunny intervals favours Northern Ireland (late) and pockets of the North East and Scotland where cloud may thin at times. Elsewhere, cloud hangs on but with a dry, calm feel.

Temperatures: London & South East: up to 18°C (mild). Cardiff & south Wales: ~17°C (very usable). Midlands & North England: 14–15°C (cool side of mild). Scotland: 13–14°C (fresh with sun, cool in shade). Belfast: ~14°C with some brightening .

Rain & wind: Still little rain to speak of and light breezes almost everywhere.

Outdoor plans: Perfect for school sports, park time, light hikes, or a coastal stroll—just expect more cloud than blue sky, especially in the south and Midlands. Bring a spare layer if you’re heading into shaded valleys or breezier shorelines.

School run & evening plans (15:00–20:00)

Cloud cover: Remains dominant for many, but Northern Ireland and parts of the North East/Scotland may hold on to occasional bright slots through late afternoon.

Temperatures taper: After mid-afternoon peaks, expect a gentle slide into the low teens, and single digits later in Scotland and some northern spots.

Travel: Benign conditions—no widespread weather hazards. Low sun isn’t a huge issue today given the cloud shield, but keep standard dusk precautions.

What to wear tonight: Swap to a warmer mid-layer if you’re out past dusk, especially north of the border. A light scarf is comfortable if you’re waiting on platforms or touchlines.

Region-by-region detail

London & the South East

A fairly classic mid-October day: rather cloudy, dry, and mild. If you’re hoping for big blue skies, you’ll likely be disappointed; if you want a low-stress weather day for errands or sightseeing, this is it. High near 18°C, slipping to the low teens overnight. Light winds throughout.

Good for: Lunch breaks outdoors, gentle runs, city walks, alfresco coffee.

Watch for: Stubborn cloud keeping it duller than you’d like for photography.

South West & Wales

Wales (Cardiff) leads with a mild, mainly cloudy setup and highs ~17°C—comfortable for coastal paths and city mooches. The South West shares the theme: cloud first, brightness limited, dry for most. Sea breezes are light; swell moderate.

Good for: Family walks, low-intensity rides, errands.

Watch for: Patchy low cloud on high routes diminishing views.

The Midlands

Expect a mostly cloudy day and a cooler feel than the south. Highs around 15°C in Birmingham; winds are light, so it won’t feel raw—just muted. Great for commuting and outdoor jobs that don’t demand direct sun.

Good for: DIY, gardening tidy-ups, after-work jogs with a long-sleeve.

Watch for: Early/late chill; add a layer if you’re spectating kids’ sport.

North West England

Manchester starts partly cloudy and trends mostly cloudy overall, with highs near 15°C. Any brighter breaks will be fleeting. Still, it’s dry and calm—a helpful backdrop for travel and events.

Good for: Museums, markets, canal-side walks.

Watch for: Cool feel after 17:00—carry a packable fleece.

North East England

Newcastle enjoys intervals of clouds and sunshine and a high of ~15°C—arguably one of the better places for a peep of sun today. Evening cools quickly; plan your layer strategy if you’re at the Quayside later.

Good for: Coastal runs, Tynemouth strolls, picture-taking when the light breaks through.

Watch for: Sharp temperature drop after sunset.

Scotland

Across Glasgow and Edinburgh, expect cloud/sun intervals with a fresh feel; peaks around 13–14°C. The day is largely dry and winds are modest, so when the sun appears it’s pleasant in sheltered spots. Dusk chills down fast.

Good for: City wanders, low-level trails, café hopping.

Watch for: Cool shade; gloves or a beanie aren’t overkill if you linger outdoors.

Northern Ireland

Belfast sees clouds breaking for some sun, topping out around 14°C. It’s a clean, usable day with little wind. If you’re heading for a coastal loop, expect it to feel cooler than the number.

Good for: Forest parks, errands, light training sessions.

Watch for: Post-sunset chill and damp cool near the lough/coast.

Practical planning: travel, health & kit

Travel & roads

Road conditions: Dry roads help with braking distances; still watch out for leaf fall on minor routes—slippery when compressed.

Rail/airports: No weather-driven disruption expected; low wind keeps crosswind issues minimal.

Cycling: Light winds make this a good commuting day; cloud means less glare. Add a gilet for northern routes after work.

Outdoor sport & leisure

Runners & football parents: Cloud cover keeps it temperate —ideal for longer efforts without overheating. Northern touchlines will feel chilly after 17:00; bring thermos + blanket if spectating.

Hiking: Lowland paths are fine; views may be muted under cloud. Uplands in Scotland/North England feel decidedly cool—pack a warm layer and hat.

What to wear (by region)

South & Wales: Long-sleeve or light jumper; jacket optional by afternoon.

Midlands & North: Mid-layer recommended; keep a packable waterproof just for wind chill rather than rain.

Scotland & NI: Warm mid-layer plus beanie if you’ll be out past dusk.

Health pointers

UV: Low under persistent cloud—minimal sun risk, though brief bright spells in the north can still catch you.

Pollen: Seasonal pollen is waning; grass/weed counts low overall.

Air quality: No widespread issues expected given light winds and cloudy, stable conditions.

Coast & countryside notes

Coasts (South & West): Cloudy, mild air but cool to the touch with sea breeze. Bring an extra layer for long promenades.

East Coast (NE England & East Scotland): Brighter breaks possible; still cool in any breeze. Great for photography if you time the light.

Mountains (Highlands/Pennines): Cooler aloft with limited sunshine. Even on a benign day, carry windproofs, a warm hat, and headtorch if your return risks dusk.

Hour-by-hour feel (illustrative guide)

Morning (07:00–10:00): Cloud, dry, cool north/fresh south.

Midday (11:00–14:00): Mildest in London/Cardiff (16–18°C); 13–15°C central/north; 13–14°C Scotland. Bright intervals most likely NI/NE/Scotland.

Afternoon (15:00–17:00): Similar story; any sunshine feels pleasant, shade feels cool.

Evening (18:00–20:00): Temperatures fade; carry an extra layer, especially north of the M62 and across Scotland/NI.

Quick FAQs for today

Will it rain?

For most, no. A dry day dominates with low rain risk across the board. (Pack a fold-up if you’re cautious, but odds are you won’t need it.)

Windy?

Not really—light winds are the rule, an easy day for cyclists and scaffold work alike.

Best places for sunshine?

Odds favour Northern Ireland, parts of the North East, and eastern/central Scotland for intermittent sunny spells.

Warmest spots?

The South East and South Wales win on temperature—17–18°C this afternoon.

Coldest feel?

Scotland and inland northern England after sunset—grab a warm mid-layer.

Handy checklist before you head out

Layers: One more than you think if you’re north of the Midlands.

Hands & head: Thin gloves/beanie for evening touchlines in Scotland/NI .

Hydration: Still important, even on cool, cloudy days.

Reflective bits: Dusk arrives earlier—add a reflector or small light if walking/cycling.

Regional micro-guides

London & Home Counties — “Mild, monochrome, manageable”

With highs near 18°C, this is a low-effort weather day. If you’re shooting or sightseeing, pick late morning when the cloud sometimes thins a notch; if running, enjoy the cool-mild stability that’s great for pacing.

Midlands — “Muted skies, steady conditions”

15°C is typical this afternoon under a soft grey canopy. It’s comfortable for DIY and yard work; just accept filtered light at best.

North West & North East — “Cloud first, brighter chinks second”

A mostly cloudy outlook with peeks of sun possible, especially further east. Manchester hangs around 15°C, Newcastle similar but with a slightly better shot at sunny intervals.

Scotland — “Fresh, occasionally glowing”

When the sun breaks, Edinburgh and Glasgow feel crisp but pleasant near 13–14°C. Keep a warm layer close for shaded parks and evening trams.

Wales — “Cloud-capped, pleasantly mild”

Cardiff and coastal south Wales trend cloudy, dry, and mild (~17°C)—excellent for a bay walk, even if the skyline stays chalky.

Northern Ireland — “A subtle brightening”

Belfast sees low cloud breaking for some sun, around 14°C. If you’re heading to the hills or coast, remember the wind-chill factor makes it feel a notch cooler.

Bottom line

Today is a calm, largely dry, and gently mild mid-October day for the UK. Expect cloud to rule the skies, with bright intervals popping up most credibly in Northern Ireland, parts of the North East, and Scotland. Temperatures settle mildest in the south (17–18°C), cooler elsewhere (12–15°C), and winds stay light—ideal for commuting, errands, and most outdoor plans with a layer-smart wardrobe.