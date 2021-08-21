Movie and television fans are in for a huge treat this autumn when an exhibition showcasing iconic costumes from both the big and small screen returns to Preston Park Museum.

Behind the Seams features 30 costumes from some of the most well-known and loved Hollywood and TV blockbusters including The Crown, Fantastic Beasts, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, It’s a Sin, Judy, Rocket Man, Shakespeare in Love and James Bond.

Behind the Seams will bring together a largely new collection of costumes, while the popular dress and shoes from The Red Shoes and the Queen’s Coronation dress from The Crown will be making a return.

Some are originals worn by the stars and some are exact replicas of the original designs.

This fascinating exhibition follows on from the highly successful 2018 Behind the Seams exhibition at Preston Park Museum, which attracted record crowds. It explores the stories behind some of TV and film’s most recognisable outfits and their creators, Angels Costumes – the world’s longest established and largest professional costume house.

Angels has been dressing the stars of stage, screen and TV for seven generations since 1840. Dubbed the world’s greatest costume house, Angels has supplied costumes for 37 Academy Award winning films and in 2016 received a BAFTA for its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.

Behind the Seams opens on 12 October and runs until the 19 February 2022 with tickets on sale from Monday 6 September. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for concessions and children over 3 (under 3s are free). This is in addition to the normal admission prices for Preston Park Museum (a family ticket for 2 adults & 3 children costs just £15 and can be used for unlimited visits for a year).

Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, Leisure and Culture, Councillor Jim Beall, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back another outstanding exhibition, which offers a fascinating insight into the world of stage, screen and television.

“We were overwhelmed by the response last time Behind the Seams came to Preston Park so it’s great to be able to bring it back bigger and better.

“Many of the costumes on show are instantly recognisable and it’s a real treat to be able to view them up close and see the incredible work that goes into them.

“We’re expecting a high level of demand, so I’d urge anyone interested to get their tickets as soon as they become available.”

To find out more about Preston Park Museum & Grounds and to book tickets for Behind the Seams from Monday 6 September, please visit their website.