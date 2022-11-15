The Ancient Greek gods’ Virtual Races are back! Poseidon is the ancient Greek god of the sea and earthquakes. The son of Kronos and Rhea. In his honor, we created the Poseidon Virtual Race and you now have the incredible opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind shiny double-sided medal of Poseidon which will be a great addition to your collection of medals and achievements.

Who is Poseidon?

As the god of the sea and earthquakes, Poseidon was one of the most powerful gods of Olympus. His name means “The one who rules over the world”. People were scared of his wrath, but they also knew they needed his blessing.

How to participate?

All runners are eligible for this special virtual race. You may also cycle, swim or walk to complete the distance of 10K.

Why Poseidon?

He was born in the spring of Arna in Arcadia, where he was left by his mother Rhea, because she feared that Kronos might kill her son. Poseidon is often depicted as a powerful god and as a sailor. One of his main attributes is a trident and a horse beside him. He is considered the patron of horses and he has a nickname – Hippias.

Poseidon is the ruler of the sea and oceans and sailors relied on his help during their time at the sea. The sea was Poseidon’s kingdom at the bottom of the ocean and was made out of seashells and precious stones. Poseidon sat there often but preferred to visit Mount Olympus which was high above the sky.