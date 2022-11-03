In a week filled with negative news for the NFL Picks this week, there were a few positive developments. For one, Unvaccinated players are no longer required to wear masks at team facilities. Additionally, COVID-19 testing is suspended for the 2022 season. But despite these positive developments, there are still a lot of questions that remain.

Markquese Bell is a good fit for the 2022 NFL Combine

Markquese Bell is a physical playmaker from Florida A&M who oozes potential. He’s had ups and downs off the field, but he’s still got plenty to prove in the NFL. He possesses the physical traits Bill Belichick looks for in a receiver.

His big body comes in handy when playing the run. His strong arms and long legs allow him to come downhill and meet the ball-carrier in the hole, but his vision is limited and he lacks strength to make a full tackle. However, he generally takes good angles to the ball. He often wraps or drags the ball-carrier and uses his body to front them up. However, his lack of strength can lead to missed tackles.

A four-star prospect at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Bell was one of the top players in his high school. He had a 4.41 forty-yard dash time at the Combine. He also showed explosiveness and closing speed, but he was a bit stiff in his agility drills. The size and speed of Bell can help him get into the Patriots’ plans. Ultimately, he could replace Devin McCourty.

Bell is an instinctive defender with a high ball-carrier speed. He also has long strides and can cover a large area. He could fit in well with the safety depth chart, but could put on some weight. His versatility means he can be a steal for Belichick and the Patriots. If Bell can make it in the NFL, he will be a valuable player for years to come.

Unvaccinated players no longer required to wear masks at team facilities

The NBA is requiring all unvaccinated players to wear masks at team facilities and during travel. Teams also need to arrange seating so that a player who is unvaccinated cannot come into direct contact with vaccinated players. Exceptions are allowed for religious or medical reasons. This new rule comes as COVID-19 cases and deaths have reached levels not seen since last winter.

In addition to the updated COVID-19 guidelines, the NFL has also updated its COVID-19 protocols. Starting in 2022, unvaccinated players will no longer be required to wear masks during outdoor practice. They can also work unmasked during stretching and other parts of the practice. They will still need to wear face coverings during post-practice periods and indoor meetings.

In addition to the new rule, the NFL and NFLPA also announced enhanced protocols for the 2022 season. The league will require all 32 teams to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. In addition to that, teams will have to limit the number of people who can visit team facilities, stop eating in-person and ban outside visitors. Additionally, players will have to self-report if they feel ill before entering team facilities. The league also said that the new rules were necessary to protect against the spread of influenza.

The NFL also has scaled back the number of tests required for players who are not vaccinated. They were previously required to be tested every day while unvaccinated players were tested once a week. However, the players union had argued for daily testing. In addition, the NFL will now test any player or staff member who reports a possible case of the disease. This new practice is called “targeted surveillance testing” and is effective starting Dec. 18.

COVID-19 testing suspended for 2022 season

The suspension of COVID-19 testing will be effective for the NFL season 2022. The NFL has changed its COVID-19 protocols due to positive trends, state law changes, and the advice of experts. In order to stay in compliance with the league, teams are required to make sure that all players get the required vaccinations. They also must conduct their training camp in a hotel. Teams are not allowed to hold training camp at other locations unless the NFL gives them permission to do so. This new protocol is effective only if teams are following all rules and regulations set forth by the NFL.

The suspension of COVID-19 testing is effective immediately. The NFL and the NFLPA have reached a mutual agreement on this issue. Both sides have cited declining trends in the disease and evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Furthermore, the suspension of COVID-19 testing does not apply to asymptomatic players. However, unvaccinated players are subject to screening only if they experience symptoms.

COVID has become a plague in the NFL’s locker rooms and nearly half of the Commanders roster landed on a COVID list late last season. In response to the growing concern, the NFL decided to suspend COVID-19 protocols for the 2022 season. This means that players and coaches will not be subjected to mandatory testing.