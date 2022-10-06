One of the world’s largest manufacturers of paints, coatings and materials, PPG Architectural Coatings (PPG), has appointed marketing specialists Mediaworks to enhance its digital footprint across the UK.

With global headquarters in Pittsburgh USA, PPG operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. They serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets.

The digital partnership will transform PPG’s media planning and buying operations. Mediaworks will implement services spanning paid search, social media, search engine optimisation, TV, Radio, print, cinema, display and out-of-home campaigns.

The collaboration will see PPG utilise the agency’s range of audience insight and multi-platform tracking tools to inform an intelligent channel mix, rooted specifically in owning its customer journeys in a range of its leading product categories.

Rachel Copley, marketing director at PPG UKI and Trade, said: “Mediaworks has already made a valuable contribution to PPG’s strategic growth plans, supported by an experienced and knowledgeable planning team with access to powerful insight tools and technology. Their full-service media solutions allow for seamless integration to support our offline and online media platforms.”

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder at Mediaworks, said: “PPG is one of the globe’s biggest manufacturing operations. Their scale is in tune with our own growth ambitions to be working with the biggest and best in their fields. We’re thrilled to be supporting a global market leader on their omni-channel media strategy. Our unique IP will allow us to build accurate customer acquisition strategies that we can accurately track and measure to make sure we’re delivering effective returns.

“We’re excited to be delivering PPG’s strategy and look forward to a long and successful relationship with them.”

Mediaworks is one of UK&Is largest independent digital marketing agencies, and delivers a range of services across SEO, PPC, web dev, brand, content and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has 200 staff across its six offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and as MWi in Dublin.