PREPARE TO BE BOWLED OVER AT PRIDE IN GATESHEAD

ONE of the highlights of last year’s Pride In Gateshead events is getting ready to roll – with the opportunity for teams to sign up for a fun day out.

The Pride Lawn Bowling Tournament was a huge success in 2024, with 16 teams battling it out to win the trophy which eventually went to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue.

And now organisers of this year’s month-long Pride In Gateshead are set to do it all again and are looking for teams to take part.

The event is taking place at Pelaw Lawn Bowling Club on Sunday 10 August and is open to both experienced players or anyone just wanting to try their hand for the first time.

Registration is from 10am with the tournament starting at 10.30am and ending at 4pm, with refreshments and lunch also provided.

The cost to take part is £350 for a team of four, out of which £150 goes to support the popular bowling club.

Peter Darrant, chair of Out North East which organises Pride In Gateshead said last year’s event was a huge success.

“Everyone who took part had an absolutely amazing day and we are very excited to be partnering with the club to do it all again,” he said.

“Although it’s of fun the competitive spirit was high and we can’t wait to crown our 2025 champions.

“It doesn’t matter if people haven’t played lawn bowls before, the only rule is no heels on the lawn!”

Anyone wanting to take part can register their interest at

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfYtrvOoWpPuW57MG-A8BnJwWoFYlNpLcOu5k2ohYBU_5jllw/viewform

The competition is part of a packed programme of events taking place throughout August as part of Pride.

This includes a launch at the Metrocentre on 2 August, a Town Centre Takeover on 9 and 10 August, a number of film screenings and the Colour Fun Run on 20 August.

The Pride Family Picnic with return to Saltwell Park on 24 August, with the month culminating in the Pride In Gateshead concert on 30 August, headlined by Danny Beard with Betty Boo and Union J’s Jaymi Hensley.

The full programme is available at www.outnortheast.org.uk