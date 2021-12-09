Currently, 80% of British households use gas central heating systems, but that won’t be the case in the future. The UK is switching to renewable energy, and by 2035, all of the country’s electricity will come from clean energy sources. To support the government’s efforts to switch to renewable energy and cut carbon emissions, why not offer low-carbon solutions now and help the government reach its target in the Race to Zero.

What is the Race to Zero?

The Race to Zero is a global movement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The campaign is supported by businesses, investors, and countries worldwide, including the UK. Nearly a third of the UK’s largest companies have committed to eliminating their contribution to carbon emissions by this date. The country’s goal is to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 with the help of renewable energy.

What can you do to prepare your plumbing and heating business?

To prepare your plumbing and heating business for the future, start offering your customers eco-friendly alternatives to gas boilers and gas central heating systems. These eco-friendly alternatives are not only green but can also save customers money as they use less energy – something to keep in mind when promoting these sustainable solutions.

Heat pumps

Heat pumps use the natural heat of the surrounding environment to warm the building and provide hot water. They’re an excellent alternative to gas boilers as they’re energy-efficient, saving your customers money, and can also be installed in most homes and buildings. They also have a long lifespan. While the installation cost is expensive, and customers will need the capital to invest in heat pumps, they may be eligible for the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI). This scheme offers quarterly payments for homeowners who invest in renewable energy technologies.

Electric radiators

Electric radiators are an efficient alternative to gas central heating. They provide heat through convection and radiation and directly warm up the surrounding air, providing long-lasting heat quickly. They’re also an affordable option as they are low maintenance and don’t require annual maintenance. Almost all of the energy it uses is converted to heat, making electric radiators an energy-efficient alternative. While they’re a viable option for homeowners, they can be more expensive to run, as electricity costs are higher than gas. However, it may be more economical to invest in electric radiators in the long run, as annual service fees and repairs for central heating can be expensive.

Hydrogen boilers

While hydrogen boilers aren’t available for installation in the UK yet, they may be available from 2025 for new homes and buildings. Hydrogen boilers work similarly to conventional gas boilers, but instead of burning natural gas to heat water, they burn hydrogen gas. The introduction of hydrogen will likely be phased, starting with a blend of natural gas and hydrogen. Fortunately, most home boilers can use this blend and won’t need to be altered, and boilers sold nowadays are hydrogen ready and can use natural gas, hydrogen gas, or a combination of the two. However, hydrogen boilers will only be introduced when the UK adds hydrogen to the gas supply. The government is still working on research projects to determine when this will happen.

While 2035 is in the distant future, some environmentally conscious customers may be interested in investing in renewable heating solutions now. Make it easier to assign these jobs to technicians who have the experience and expertise to install renewable energy solutions with plumbing and heating software, which lets you schedule and track your jobs in real-time.