A care home in Preston has raised over £1000 following a charity walk by staff.

The team at Penwortham Grange & Lodge Care Home in Penwortham walked from the home in Martin Field Road to Rivington Barn, a distance of some 13.4 miles, to raise money for the Residents’ Fund. The money will be used to create an outdoor space with comfortable garden furniture, garden planters, fountains, parasols and outdoor games.

A total of £1085 has been raised so far, thanks in no small way to the generosity of local companies, who rallied to support the charity walk by donating products to the walkers along the way.

Amongst the donations were Need to Know Motors and UDevelop, who provided personalised T shirts for all the staff who took part, New City Taxi’s, who ferried them from Rivington back to the home, and Fabio’s Pizzas Fishergate Hill, Preston, who donated pizza for the staff who were unable to participate in the walk.

In addition, Ganesh News, Fishergate Hill, Preston supplied bottles of water for the walkers, Flori Sofia made sandwiches and snacks and Sarah Woods served Prosecco to everyone as they crossed the finish line.

Mellisa Thompson, Home Manager at Penwortham Grange & Lodge, said “We are incredibly proud of the team for completing the 13.4 mile walk from the care home to Rivington Barn on Saturday. We are overwhelmed with the generosity people have shown with their donations and would like to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts.

The home has set up a just giving page for those that still wish to donate and is planning to start the project in the Spring of 2022. Mellisa continued “ We would love to see any green fingered relatives involved in this project. We will be transforming the space with the funds we have raised into several smaller themed sensory areas, with potting sheds, waist height planters, rattan furniture and beautiful plants.”