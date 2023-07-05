Pricing announced and orders open for all new Renault Austral E-Tech full hybrid

The all new Austral E-Tech full hybrid is priced from £34,695 OTR, with orders for the highly connected, electrified SUV now open

Three generously-equipped versions – techno, techno esprit Alpine, and iconic esprit Alpine – with up to 30 advanced driver assistance systems as standard

Top-of-the-range iconic esprit Alpine features 4Control Advanced four-wheel steering, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio, 360 degree around view monitor and wireless phone charging

Cutting edge, Google-powered in-car digital experience delivered by all versions, offering up to 35 apps* and ability to operate with the ease of voice control

Comprehensive standard specification ensures optimum value and simplifies the customer’s buying experience

Responsive 200hp petrol hybrid drivetrain fuses efficiency with usability, offering a 683-mile range, up to 60.1mpg combined and emissions as low as 105g/km CO 2

With the UK launch of the eagerly-awaited all new Austral E-Tech full hybrid fast approaching, Renault has announced that the cutting-edge electrified SUV is available to order now, priced from £34,695 OTR.

Customers of the innovative and boldly-styled SUV hybrid will be able to choose from three generously-equipped versions when it launches this summer – techno, techno esprit Alpine, and iconic esprit Alpine. Regardless of which variant they choose, drivers will benefit from a specification that has been finely honed to deliver optimum comfort, convenience and class-leading connectivity.

Together with a premium digital experience that includes up to 35 apps* as well as the ability to plot a route and even operate home devices with voice control, technological highlights of the sporty SUV include the availability of up to 30 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), four MULTI-SENSE settings that offer a variety of driving styles, plus Renault’s third-generation four-wheel steering system, 4Control Advanced.

All versions of the all new Austral E-Tech full hybrid feature a comprehensive standard specification that perfectly complements the distinctive looks, advanced drivetrain and contoured cockpit. Equipment that is shared across the range includes a frameless automatic rear-view mirror, sliding centre console armrest, sliding rear bench seat, and automatic dual-zone air conditioning with air purifier. A truly spacious SUV, there’s 35 litres of easily accessible and modular internal storage space and up to 555 litres of boot capacity.

Connectivity and entertainment solutions have been developed to make every journey an adventure for occupants of Renault’s latest hybrid car. The digital experience is delivered via the 12-inch OpenR multimedia screen, 12.3-inch driver information display, 9.3-inch head-up display, and a range of Google services built-in, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and access to Google Play. Two front and two rear USB ports ensure connectivity with the 8-speaker Arkamys audio system.

Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, said: “The all new Renault Austral E-Tech full hybrid launch in the UK is a key milestone within our Renaulution strategy, which aims to conquer the mid-sized family SUV market and offer our customers a vehicle that combines technology, eye-catching design plus a great electrified driving experience.

“With its electrified engine providing 683 miles of range and CO 2 emissions as low as 105 g/km, the Austral E-Tech full hybrid is a benchmark powertrain that self-recharges and feels electric.”

The range begins with the techno. Its features include 19-inch Komah alloy wheels, matrix LED vision headlights, mirage-effect rear LED lights, flush roof bars, shark fin antenna, surround parking sensors with rear-view camera, and hands-free key card with keyless entry. The techno is priced at £34,695 OTR.

The techno esprit Alpine model adds 20-inch Daytona alloy wheels, esprit Alpine detailing and black esprit Alpine carbon fabric and Alcantara upholstery with blue stitching. Its standard equipment is further enhanced with heated front seats, heated steering wheel, electric power tailgate, electric driver and front passenger seats with massage function for driver, traffic & speed sign recognition with overspeed prevention, and adaptive cruise control with lane centring. This mid-range version is available for £36,695 OTR.

Top-of-the-range is the iconic esprit Alpine. Priced at £39,495, it stands out with its 4Control Advanced 4-wheel steering (enabling a city car-like 10.1m turning circle), 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, 360° Around View 3D camera, panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging station.

Regardless of the trim level, the all new Austral E-Tech full hybrid is powered by a new 200hp petrol hybrid powertrain with a 400V 1.7kWh lithium-ion battery that fuses powerful acceleration with optimum efficiency. All in all, 80% of driving time on urban roads is possible in full-electric mode, which translates into urban cycle driving requiring 40% less fuel than a combustion motor, all without having to change one’s driving habits or plug in. Meanwhile, on the combined WLTP cycle, the all new Austral E-Tech full hybrid achieves up to 60.1mpg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient hybrid cars in the Renault line-up, keeping CO 2 emissions as low as 105g/km. The impressive figures highlight its status as an exceptionally efficient hybrid electric vehicle.

Orders for the all new Austral E-Tech full hybrid are now open. For further details on the latest electrified Renault E-Tech car, please visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/cars/austral.html

