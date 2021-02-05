Staff at a leading storage container provider are bursting with pride following the success of its nationwide charity pledge which supported local foodbanks.

Mobile Mini, which is headquartered in Stockton and has branches across the country including two in the North East, raised approximately £20,000 for local foodbanks through in-branch donations and a JustGiving page as part of its Mobile Mini Meals campaign.

The firm launched the charity pledge in November to collect donations such as food, toiletries and other essential items, as well as monetary contributions, which have now been shared with those in need.

A 20ft container was filled with items at each of the firm’s 16 UK branches and head office, with staff, customers and the wider community contributing to the cause.

Through its JustGiving page, Mobile Mini team members, customers and the public also raised over £5,000 to be distributed evenly between each branch’s local foodbank.

Andrew Thompson, Mobile Mini’s managing director, said: “We wanted to support the communities we work in, and with foodbanks seeing an unprecedented rise this Winter, Mobile Mini Meals was the perfect way to do so.

“The team, our customers, and the public really got behind the initiative, with a fantastic number of items dropped off at our branches. We’ve overwhelmed with the support we were given, especially given the circumstances of such a difficult year.”

To drum up support for the pledge, Mobile Mini contacted its customers, reached out to the community via social media and spread the word through local news outlets.

Donations were either collected from the branch, dropped off by team members, or delivered with a 20ft container including 6-months hire free of charge as part of the firm’s ongoing Community Involvement Programme.

Ash Samuels, manager at one of the chosen foodbanks, said: “The support from Mobile Mini has been a godsend.

“We were running low on space and by giving us the container, Mobile Mini has allowed us to store our donations, arrange everything properly and make operations easier. We’re eternally grateful for the support at such an important time.”

Andrew added: “As a business, it’s so important that we support such well-deserving causes that work so tirelessly for the communities they operate in.

“On behalf of Mobile Mini UK, I want to say a huge thank you to our team, our customers and all those who supported this initiative. With your help, we’ve been able to make a difference to the communities we serve across the UK.”

Looking ahead to 2021, Mobile Mini has renewed its annual company support for the Lighthouse Club, which provides financial and emotional support to the construction community and their families and is a cause close to the firm’s heart.

For more information about Mobile Mini and its branch network, visit www.mobilemini.co.uk/