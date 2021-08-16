Whether you have a landscape artsy photo or a picture of your children that you would like as a poster print, getting your engineer prints printed is very easy. Throughout the following lines, you will read about how to use engineering prints for large-scale artwork in your apartment.

I’ve used poster printing services from local shops a few times, so today I would like to share about my experience.

A few years back, I had seen so many people using their engineer prints as poster prints that I decided to give it a try.

Before I jump in on how you should print the photos at your local shop, let’s talk for a moment about photo quality. I don’t really like it when my friends use poor printing methods. The image actually gets distorted with both quality and colour. There are certain things that are OK when buying “off brand,” however pictures are not one of them. There are great printers out there that don’t cost so much and produce good-looking, long-lasting prints. All that said, at times a not-so-expensive print is appropriate and can even create a unique and interesting look.

For my kid’s room, I thought a black & white, extra large engineer print would be the perfect change to all those crazy colours. I also thought this room could pull off a fun poster print of him without looking cheap.

All I’m saying is, before you go ahead and decide to print a bunch of poster prints, you should take some time and think about the quality difference, consider engineer prints and give it some thought. You may decide that engineer prints are the perfect choice for your project and, if so, by all means go ahead!

Ok, here’s what you need to do if you decide to go ahead with the poster printing.

What do I need to take into account to print engineer prints?

First of all, decide on your frame so you can go ahead and determine print size.

After this, you should decide what size of poster print will work best for the frame. The offers from local shops usually vary by price from 2 to 8 pounds based on the printing size.

Usually, they offer the following or similar sizes for engineer prints:

18″ x 24″

24″ x 36″

36″ x 48″

For my frame, the largest available size was 36 x 48. This worked well but still was not a perfect size match. To make this work, I did resize the image in Photoshop to 31 x 42 and extended the canvas to 36 x 48.

How to print at a local shop

You can either send your file by email to the local shop or by simply using their online site or platform. You can also go to the actual store and drop your file off with a USB drive.

From using such local shops in the past, I find it easier to just stop by the store. Usually, their online systems are hard to navigate and might be confusing for users (although this is just my opinion), so if you have time to drop by the store, that’s what I would do and what I’d recommend.

Quality of your engineer prints

I think the engineering prints are of great quality for the price in general. It is up to you to decide whether such decoration will fit well with your style. I would definitely recommend to a friend trying them out to check if the feel and look is as you expect once they are displayed on your wall.