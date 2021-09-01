Karen Wilkinson has been appointed as Operations Director at the Bannatyne Group.

Karen has worked at the Bannatyne Group for almost 15 years and became Group CX (customer experience) and Spa Director in 2019.

She will now take responsibility for the day-to-day operation of the Group, including hotels, health clubs and spas, as well as head office.

Karen, who graduated from Loughborough University with a degree in Sports Science, Recreational Management and Physical Education, joined the Bannatyne Group as national spa manager in 2007 and was appointed group head of spa in 2012 and later as group CX and spa director.

Karen has an extensive background in leading leisure organisations, managing complex operational programmes to meet strategic objectives within agreed timescales. She successfully led the opening of 15 new spas, managing the path from concept to opening.

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and executive chairman of the Bannatyne Group said: “Karen has been a loyal and extremely competent colleague who brought experience, skills and a new perspective when she was originally appointed to the Board.

“Her knowledge of the business is second to none and she is the ideal person to oversee its operations. I look forward to working closely with her as the company recovers from the effects of the pandemic and three lockdowns and we look to a bright and successful future.”

Karen Wilkinson said: “I am proud to be continuing my career with the Bannatyne Group in this new and exciting role.

“It’s been a difficult 16 months or so for everyone, but the majority of our members have been incredibly loyal. I am looking forward to continue working with Duncan, the challenges ahead as we continue to recover from the Covid pandemic and bringing my own approach to the business.”