Property compliance platform, Crysp, has appointed Ascensor as its software development partner to help support its continued growth.

Crysp, co-founded by Stuart Harlow and Pete Mills with offices in Saltaire, York and London received significant investment from Sheffield-based start-up and scale-up accelerator TwinklHive earlier this year, is continuing to make significant investment in its market leading property compliance software. The platform is being used by businesses and schools across the UK.

Commenting on the appointment, co-director of Crysp Pete Mills:

“Ascensor have an excellent pedigree when it comes to digital transformation and digital product development having established an excellent reputation in the Leeds City Region and beyond. The team bring to Crysp a wealth of experience in design and development working collaboratively with our own teams for the best possible results for our customer base. I’m delighted that we have made this appointment.”

Ascensor Head of Client Services Martyn Lee says:

“Pete and Stuart have a very clear vision they want to execute in the property market and they have created something really special in Crysp. The Crysp business is about helping to keep workplaces safe – whether that is in business or schools. This ambition is something that our own teams can really get behind, helping to deliver a first-class digital experience for users of Crysp. The next stage of development will include a software as a service (SaaS) sign up process and payment gateway which is really going to disrupt the market of legacy providers in this space. We are delighted to be working with them.”

More details can be found at www.crysp.co.uk